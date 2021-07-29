With writer-director David Lowery’s The Green Knight opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke with Dev Patel and Joel Edgerton about the making of their fantastic film based on the 14th-century Arthurian poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. If you haven’t seen the trailers, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), who must embark upon a quest to visit the Green Chapel to meet his fate. Along the way, Gawain encounters numerous obstacles which test his resolve and character. Trust me, you have not seen a movie like The Green Knight and Lowery has crafted something truly special that will leave you thinking about the experience long after the movie has ended. The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander, Sean Harris as King Arthur, Kate Dickie as Queen Guinevere, Sarita Choudhury as Morgan Le Fay, Erin Kellyman, and Barry Keoghan.

During the interview, Patel and Edgerton talked about why they each wanted to work with David Lowery, what they’re excited for people to experience watching the film, why Sir Gawain's poem has stood the test of time, how every frame in the movie is like a painting, how much was done in camera and on location, what they had to do to capture some of the footage, and more.

Check out what Dev Patel and Joel Edgerton had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Dev Patel and Joel Edgerton:

I jokingly ask how they each bribed David Lowery to let them be in the movie.

Why they were both so excited to make this movie.

What are they both excited for people to see in the film?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of The Green Knight?

Why has the poem stood the test of time and resonated with so many people?

The many things the film and poem talks about.

