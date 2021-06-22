A new mini-documentary, courtesy of A24, gives us a crash course on the story of The Green Knight and the ancient Arthurian legend that will soon be retold on the silver screen with Dev Patel in the role of Sir Gawain. Narrated by Ralph Ineson, who plays the eponymous Green Knight in the film, Legends Never Die: An Oral History of Sir Gawain and The Green Knight provides fun trivia and details about the mythic tale ahead of The Green Knight's July 30 release date.

While scholars have never been able to uncover the identity of the writer behind the original manuscript of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, it has endured for centuries, a classic morality tale featuring an untried hero who served as a member of King Arthur's round table and his quest for honor. His attempt to challenge the Green Knight is met by many obstacles that force him to prove his strength and loyalty. But as Ineson tells us in voiceover, "chivalry isn't dead."

In addition to Patel and Ineson, The Green Knight's cast features Joel Edgerton, Alicia Vikander, Sean Harris as King Arthur, Kate Dickie as Queen Guinevere, Sarita Choudhury as Morgan Le Fay, Erin Kellyman, and Barry Keoghan in supporting roles. The film is directed and written by David Lowery, and produced by Tim Headington, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, and Theresa Steele Page.

The Green Knight will ride into theaters on July 30. Watch the mini-documentary for Legends Never Die: An Oral History of Sir Gawain and The Green Knight below:

Here's the official plot synopsis for The Green Knight:

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

