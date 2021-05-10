Your Dev Patel fix will soon be satiated, as A24 has released the latest character-centric poster for their medieval epic The Green Knight. In a tweet posted to the film's official account, it was also revealed that a new trailer for the David Lowery-directed film will be released tomorrow, May 11. Expect to see more of the intensity and gorgeous scenery that the first trailer provided.

Patel portrays Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew and member of the Round Table, in a new interpretation of the famed Arthurian verse Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. The film will follow Gawain as he embarks on a quest to confront the mysterious and deadly Green Knight (Ralph Ineson).

Image via A24

The poster has Patel looking as kingly and royal as ever, with his character not being obscured by shadows like the recently-released ensemble posters. However, the major difference between the two sets of posters is the taglines given, as the newest poster states “Face Your Destiny” instead of “One Year Hence.” This is in reference to the Green Knight’s original test, as those who are able to strike him must be struck in a year and a day. Gawain’s destiny that is implied on the poster is to keep his promise, although it could mean certain death. Whether or not the test and conditions remain faithful to the original story remains to be seen, as the R rating for violence and nudity implies some changes to the relatively tame (on Arthurian levels) plot.

The Green Knight gallops into theaters on July 30. Following a canceled SXSW 2020 premiere, I cannot wait to see Patel fight monsters (and maybe go full-frontal). Fingers crossed that this will be the second time in a row where a former cast member of Skins wins an Oscar. Check out the new character poster below:

