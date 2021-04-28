A24 knows its audience, because it just released some hot new images for its hot summer releases, and it doesn’t really get hotter than David Lowery’s The Green Knight. This movie has been high in many a fan’s list of most anticipated films since it was announced all the way back in 2018, and with the film facing release delay after release delay, that anticipation has been coming to a boil.

Thankfully, the new images released by A24 serve to remind us that we’re getting ever so close to the summer release of The Green Knight, so we don’t have to wait much longer to see Dev Patel slay monsters as Sir Gawain, one of the legendary Knights of the Round Table. There’s also the possibility that this Gawain will be different in more ways than one, as The Green Knight is rated R for “violence, some sexuality, and graphic nudity,” which only makes its hot summer release all the harder to wait for.

In all seriousness, all the promotional material for this movie has been great so far. And who isn’t hyped for a gritty and surreal fantasy epic, especially one coming from the director that gave us both the best Disney live-action remake in Pete’s Dragon, but the incredibly emotional and evocative exploration of grief in A Ghost Story? This film was also just so close to showing in theaters, too, as it was meant to premiere at last year’s SXSW before, well, everything.

While we wait to see how Lowery messes up with our senses and who exactly makes the film earn its “graphic nudity” R-rating, here are some fresh new images of The Green Knight, which is coming to theaters July 30. And just in case you’ve forgotten what this movie is about, here’s the synopsis as well:

“An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.”

