A24 has reportedly set a new release date for David Lowery's The Green Knight, July 31, 2021, but unfortunately that is simply too far away for our tastes and needs to be changed immediately. Apologies to A24 and all involved. Please try again with a date that is sooner at your earliest convenience. Thanks, MGMT.

Originally scheduled to make its world premiere at the since-canceled SXSW 2020, Lowery's dive into the King Arthur legend feels like it's been on our most-anticipated list forever. Dev Patel stars as Sir Gawain, a knight of the Round Table and Arthur's nephew, who sets out to tango with the monstrous "tester of men" known only as the Green Knight. A surreal fantasy epic from the director of both A Ghost Story and Pete's Dragon that also features a gloriously mustachioed Dev Patel in the lead? Our anticipation for this film was at an all-time high before we learned The Green Knight was also throwing "graphic nudity" around.

In all seriousness, wait until the vaccine and then let's all go to the theater to watch a tortured Dev Patel sword-fight a monster together. If nothing else, a summer release date reinforces A24's confidence in this movie. You don't debut one day after the Dwayne Johnson-starring Jungle Cruise for no reason.

To tide you over until July 2021, check out The Green Knight's trailer below. The film also stars Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton.

Here is the official synopsis for The Green Knight:

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

