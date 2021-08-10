A24 has announced an upcoming one-night screening of their newest film, The Green Knight. The text of their tweet reads: "One. knight. Only. A24 screening room presents #TheGreenKnight August 18. Get tickets" followed by a link to the A24 Films screening room website. The tweet also includes a brief video from the beginning of the movie of a sitting on a throne and bursting into flames. It's followed by text which also advertises the website where you can buy tickets with flashing colors that should have been preceded by a seizure warning.

On A24's The Green Knight page, the film is described as "an epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend" about King Arthur's determined nephew who goes on a quest to defeat the Green Knight. Gawain (Dev Patel) faces many trials along his journey to defeat the formidable knight, while also coming to grips with questions about what it means to be a hero, and his own legacy.

Collider's Matt Goldberg said of The Green Knight, "It is a challenging film, but one where those who choose to meet those challenges and engage with the material will be richly rewarded from a story that has stood the test of time, and with a film that I believe will do the same."

Also starring alongside Patel is Ralph Ineson as the Green Knight, Alicia Vikander as Essel, Joel Edgerton as The Lord, and Barry Keoghan. It's written and directed by David Lowery of Ain't Them Bodies Saints and Pete's Dragon fame. The special one-night screening of The Green Knight will be happening online Wednesday, August 18 at 9 p.m. EDT. Tickets are $20 USD and you have to sign up for an A24 account in order to purchase them. You can check out the announcement tweet below.

