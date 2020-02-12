David Lowery’s ‘The Green Knight’ Gets a Stunning Poster Ahead of Tomorrow’s Trailer

A24 has released the first poster for David Lowery‘s upcoming film The Green Knight. The movie is a fantasy re-telling of the legend of Gawain and the Green Knight. The story basically goes that the Green Knight came to court of King Arthur with a challenge to any knight to strike him with his axe, but he will return the blow in a year and a day. Gawain accepts the challenge, cuts off the Green Knight’s head, but then the Green Knight picks up his own head and basically says, “See you in a year and a day, Gawain,” so Gawain must figure out how to keep up his end of the wager while not getting his own head cut off.

Lowery is one of the most interesting filmmakers working today. Even when his films don’t entirely work, he has a complete mastery of tone and mood to take his stories to really captivating and emotional places. A Ghost Story is a fascinating meditation on grief and time; Pete’s Dragon is low-key one of the best remakes Disney has done; and his most recent film, The Old Man and the Gun, was a sweet and charming story that deserved more attention. And I think that’s kind of the main hurdle for Lowery: He’s out here making these really fascinating features, but they have yet to catch on with the mainstream. I’m not sure if The Green Knight will break that streak, but I’m excited to see the trailer that drops tomorrow.

Check out The Green Knight poster below. The film opens this summer and stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, and Ralph Ineson.