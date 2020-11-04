A24’s Highly Anticipated ‘The Green Knight’ Gets R-Rating for “Graphic Nudity”

As if we weren’t looking forward to A24’s new fantasy film The Green Knight enough, the latest feature from writer/director David Lowery has officially received an eyebrow-raising rating from the MPAA. The film is an epic fantasy adventure inspired by Arthurian legend, with Dev Patel playing a character named Sir Gawain who is King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew. He embarks on a quest in search of the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and “tester of men.” On his journey, Gawain crosses paths with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers, promising a truly wild tale from the filmmaker behind A Ghost Story, The Old Man and the Gun, and Disney’s wonderful Pete’s Dragon remake.

As for that MPAA news, The Green Knight has officially been rated R for “violence, some sexuality, and graphic nudity.” It is, of course, that latter descriptor that has piqued curiosity, but as the official synopsis (and, frankly, Lowery’s wild tastes) suggest it’s anyone’s guess as to what that “graphic nudity” warning is referring to. We do know that the MPAA usually uses the “graphic” denotation when male full frontal nudity appears in a film, but many are mighty curious to see if this refers to Patel, a ghost or giant, or the titular Green Knight.

At any rate, The Green Knight was one of the most anticipated films of 2020 before the pandemic hit and scuttled A24’s release plans. The movie was originally supposed to premiere at SXSW (which, if you’ll recall, was one of the first major events cancelled due to the pandemic) and had been given a coveted May release date, but that was obviously scrapped.

A24 hasn’t yet revealed when we can expect to see The Green Knight, but we can now rest assured knowing that when that day comes, we’re in for an R-rated epic fantasy adventure.

In the meantime, let’s revisit the first trailer again below.