Here's what the first round of critics and journalists had to say.

With only two weeks left before The Green Knight finally graces our screens at the end of this month, the first critical reactions have dropped for A24 and David Lowery's mysterious horror fantasy film. The Green Knight will be released in theaters on July 30.

The Green Knight was originally scheduled to have its world premiere at the 2020 edition of the SXSW Film Festival before getting delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. This only made us more excited to see how Lowery adapts the 14th century English epic poem of "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight," which deals with recount the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur's nephew, who embarks on a quest to fight the titular Knight — a massive, Treebeard-like creature.

The film stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, and the cast also features Joel Edgerton, Alicia Vikander, Sean Harris as King Arthur, Kate Dickie as Queen Guinevere, Sarita Choudhury as Morgan Le Fay, Erin Kellyman, and Barry Keoghan in supporting roles. Lowery both wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Tim Headington, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, and Theresa Steele Page.

With the movie premiering in just a couple of weeks, it's time to find out what the critics thought. Is it as dark and bonkers as trailers suggested? How are the creature designs? Is it accessible to those unfamiliar with the Arthurian legends? More importantly, how hot is the movie, really? Check out some of the early reactions from critics and journalists below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in.

First off, here's what Collider's own Steve Weintraub had to say about the film:

Based on early reactions, it seems The Green Knight was very much worth the wait, delivering stunning visuals and a performance to kick off the Summer of Dev.

