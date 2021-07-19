With only two weeks left before The Green Knight finally graces our screens at the end of this month, the first critical reactions have dropped for A24 and David Lowery's mysterious horror fantasy film. The Green Knight will be released in theaters on July 30.
The Green Knight was originally scheduled to have its world premiere at the 2020 edition of the SXSW Film Festival before getting delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. This only made us more excited to see how Lowery adapts the 14th century English epic poem of "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight," which deals with recount the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur's nephew, who embarks on a quest to fight the titular Knight — a massive, Treebeard-like creature.
The film stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, and the cast also features Joel Edgerton, Alicia Vikander, Sean Harris as King Arthur, Kate Dickie as Queen Guinevere, Sarita Choudhury as Morgan Le Fay, Erin Kellyman, and Barry Keoghan in supporting roles. Lowery both wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Tim Headington, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, and Theresa Steele Page.
With the movie premiering in just a couple of weeks, it's time to find out what the critics thought. Is it as dark and bonkers as trailers suggested? How are the creature designs? Is it accessible to those unfamiliar with the Arthurian legends? More importantly, how hot is the movie, really? Check out some of the early reactions from critics and journalists below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in.
First off, here's what Collider's own Steve Weintraub had to say about the film:
Loved David Lowery’s #TheGreenKnight. Lowery has brilliantly adapted the timeless Arthurian legend into a unique and original film that I can’t wait to see again. Dev Patel is fantastic and is in practically every frame. Can't wait to talk about it in more detail. pic.twitter.com/0H5bqwHdlM— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 19, 2021
Based on early reactions, it seems The Green Knight was very much worth the wait, delivering stunning visuals and a performance to kick off the Summer of Dev.
THE GREEN KNIGHT: David Lowery is starting to become of my favorite working directors with this surreal, Bergman-inspired fantasy epic. A mesmerizing, transporting, magnificently bizarre journey that is one of the rare movies to really appreciate how sexy Dev Patel is— Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) July 19, 2021
#TheGreenKnight is nothing short of magnificent. With visuals that belong in a museum for all to admire and a career-defining performance by Dev Patel, THE GREEN KNIGHT is a slow-burn tale about mortality and the journey of finding oneself. It's a truly stunning piece of cinema. pic.twitter.com/GJFDBsW0ol— Shannon 🎃🍭 @ Screaming into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 19, 2021
THE GREEN KNIGHT: The 16-month wait to see David Lowery's epic of blood, sex and magic/magik was worth it. Chaos reigns, as one furry and Lars von Trier-y character might (but regrettably does not) say. Dev Patel can cut off my head any time he likes. Opens in Cdn cinemas July 30 pic.twitter.com/AdNkaqKbdj— Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) July 19, 2021
Hello I'm here to FINALLY tell you how completely obsessed I am with #TheGreenKnight I have been thinking of little else since I saw it. It's at once a nostalgic throwback to 80s fantasy, a creepy A24 horror movie, AND a classically challenging David Lowery story. I am OBSESSED. pic.twitter.com/eZH8WzPZYu— Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) July 19, 2021
#TheGreenKnight is everything I could have hoped for in an adaptation of Arthurian legend. It's simultaneously dreamy and sensual, brutal and bleak. Dev Patel is more than up to carrying Gawain's solo hero's journey in David Lowery's best work yet. Absolutely mesmerizing stuff.— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 19, 2021
#TheGreenKnight is every bit as hauntingly beautiful as you're hoping.— Joel Meares (@joelmeares) July 19, 2021
A heady (!) mood piece and morality tale unlike any take on Arthurian legend before it.
Dev Patel continues to astound.
Go in open-minded (and not expecting tons of swordplay) and let it wash over you. pic.twitter.com/TJXHsCbWB2
Friends, #TheGreenKnight is a sumptuous, haunting bit of Arthurian legend, showcasing the creepiness in a lot of those stories. Outstanding costumes, and Daniel Hart's music is terrific. Lowery asks you to intuit a lot, both text and subtext, worth it if you open your mind. pic.twitter.com/z4O9Pkzn4k— Kyle D. Anderson (@KyleDAnderson) July 19, 2021
