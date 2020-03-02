David Lowery’s ‘The Green Knight’ to World Premiere at SXSW 2020

One of the 2020 films that has us here at Collider the most hype is David Lowery‘s The Green Knight, the fantasy epic starring Dev Patel as Arthurian legend Sir Gawain. So it’s great news that the film will now officially world premiere on March 16 at the 2020 South by Southwest Film Festival.

“We are thrilled to world premiere The Green Knight at SXSW,” said Janet Pierson, Director of Film, in a statement. “David Lowery is a singular artist with a filmmaking vision that’s both epic and intimate. It’s been beyond exciting to watch his growth as an artist. His newest film is an extraordinary achievement, delivering superlative performances, suspense, and magic with cinematic grandeur which we know our SXSW audience will love.”

Lowery has a history with SXSW starting back in 2005 when he attended with a short he edited, Deadroom. His first feature film, St. Nick, premiered at the festival in 2009, and in 2011 his Pioneer won Best Narrative Short.

For more on The Green Knight, check out the full trailer right here. The film opens theatrically on May 29th. Here’s the full synopsis.

Based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

Head here for this year’s full SXSW line-up, which also includes Judd Apatow‘s King of Staten Island.