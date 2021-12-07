Despite being less than a month from the end of the year, A24 is determined to prove that 2021 is still very much Dev Patel’s year. The studio has announced that, while it is now available for streaming and physical purchase, The Green Knight is returning to theaters for one (k)night only on December 10, bringing David Lowery’s critically acclaimed hit back for one last challenge.

Similar to their one night only online screening of the film, the film will screen in select AMC theaters across the country for two shows on December 10, times dependent on location. The return was announced with a video celebrating the film’s second go-round for the holidays, with Christmas-themed clips bringing back all the violence and drama of Lowery’s tale of heroism and honor.

Image via A24

RELATED: Tuppence Middleton, 'The Green Knight's Ralph Ineson Join Folk Horror Movie 'Lord of Misrule' From 'The Boy' Director

Based on the Arthurian poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, The Green Knight divided fans upon its initial summer release, with its off-the-wall imagery and poetic vagueness setting it apart from other summer blockbusters. Following King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, Sir Gawain, The Green Knight pits him up against the eponymous stranger, whose threat of beheading lives at Gawain’s back as he goes up against ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers.

Perhaps rereleasing the film in theaters — even for a single night — will garner attention for Lowery and the film’s cast when awards season rolls around, as other films continue to screen in select locations for awards eligibility. But even if it doesn’t, it gives fans who may have missed out on the film’s original theatrical run to see the epic story on the big screen, rather than at home.

The Green Knight is written and directed by David Lowery, and also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson.

For more information on screenings and to find participating theaters, fans can visit the film’s website. Check out A24’s announcement below:

Kevin Feige on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and Bringing Venom and the Multiverse to the MCU He also talks about the significance of the ‘Loki' season finale.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email