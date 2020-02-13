‘The Green Knight’ Trailer: Dev Patel Leads A24’s Surreal Retelling of an Arthurian Tale

A24 has released the first trailer for The Green Knight. Director David Lowery is back at the helm of a feature film he also penned, this time breathing new life into the 700-year-old Arthurian legend of Gawain and the Green Knight. The Green Knight stars Dev Patel as Gawain, Ralph Ineson as the Green Knight, and Joel Edgerton, Alicia Vikander, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, and Barry Keoghan in supporting roles.

The Green Knight trailer is giving off major vibes in both the look and tone of the works related to two of A24’s favorite sons: Ari Aster and David Eggers. There’s no shortage of bleakness as we’re introduced to Gawain (Patel), a man of little renown in search of a way to make a name for himself. Encouraged by the king (Harris) and queen (Dickie), Gawain goes off in search of the fabled Green Knight, a giant, gnarly presence who lurks somewhere in the English countryside. The trailer teases some of the characters Gawain will cross paths with, including a lord (Edgerton) and a mystical woman (Vikander). In the wake of his 2017 film A Ghost Story, Lowery is once again pushing the boundaries of magical realism here with enticing results. The vision of the Green Knight is something wild to behold and burning letters floating in the air and puppet shows seemingly coming to life and tarot cards serving as omens of things to come are just a few of the things which make this movie on of the highlights of the early summer release schedule.

The Green Knight arrives in theaters on May 29. Watch the first trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Green Knight: