The Big Picture Collider is teaming up with The Network, a new free streaming service, to offer our readers a chance to watch The Green Veil, Episodes 1-4 on the big screen on April 25, ahead of its official premiere.

Collider's Steve Weintraub will moderate an exclusive Q&A with executive producer and star John Leguizamo, creator Aram Rappaport, and co-stars Hani Furstenberg, Isabelle Poloner, and Irene Bedard.

Enter for a chance to win free tickets by providing your email address - winners will be contacted leading up to the April 25 event.

To celebrate the launch of the exciting new premium streamer, The Network, Collider is teaming up to host an exclusive screening for one of their first original series, The Green Veil. The drama is executive produced by John Leguizamo (Bob Trevino Likes It) and creator Aram Rappaport (Latin History for Morons), with eight episodes. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to offer our readers a chance to watch the first four episodes, edited to 90 minutes, ahead of its official premiere. The screening will be followed by an extended Q&A with Leguizamo, Rappaport and producer/star Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Hani Furstenberg (American Gods), and Isabelle Poloner (Law & Order: SVU). Check out the full details below for your chance to win free tickets.

In his first-ever leading role throughout a 40-year career, Leguizamo stars as Gordon Rogers, a government agent in the 1950s. Rogers is an immigrant who came to the U.S. as a child and dedicated his life to achieving the fabled American Dream. He got the job, the wife, the house, and the kid, but now everything hangs in the balance as his latest mission threatens to expose secrets the government wants to keep hidden. The show addresses Roger’s desire to reach that romanticized life while confronting the societal limitations of oppression, as cracks in the all-American veneer begin to spread. The Green Veil also stars John Ortiz (American Fiction), Steven Boyer (Chicago Fire), Anni Krueger (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and more.

‘The Green Veil’ Screening Details

Join us for a rare chance to see The Green Veil on a big screen as we celebrate not only the first time viewers will get to experience the new sci-fi series, but the first original series from The Network streaming service. Collider is hosting this early screening of Episodes 1 through 4 on Thursday, April 25 at 7 pm. The event will take place in Los Angeles at the Landmark Theatre Sunset, and all guests will be provided popcorn and a drink. Following the four episodes, our own Steve Weintraub will moderate a Q&A with Leguizamo, Rappaport, Furstenberg, Poloner, and Bedard.

What Is The Network Streaming Service?

"Always originals, always free."

As streaming moves to eclipse traditional cable and satellite television, hubs like Netflix, Disney+, and Paramount+ must compete with one another through their tiered memberships, with monthly fees that seem to climb each year. Fortunately for viewers, there are a handful of free streaming services, and The Network, launching this month, will be joining those ranks. What sets The Network apart is their company commitment: “Always originals, always free.” Similar to Apple TV’s approach in providing high-quality, all-new stories for us to dig into, The Network is debuting with weekly-released “Drama Tuesdays” and “Comedy Thursdays,” with new episodes of The Green Veil releasing each Tuesday and their comedy series Chivalry on Thursdays. Chivalry stars Steve Coogan (Philomena), Sarah Solemani (Bad Education), Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws), and Sienna Miller (Curb Your Enthusiasm). The Network will be available on all devices on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and the web.

How to Get ‘The Green Veil’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to April 25, so keep an eye out!

The Network launches on April 30 with The Green Veil. Subsequent episodes will premiere each Tuesday.