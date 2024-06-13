The Big Picture The Network's show 'The Green Veil' gets renewed for Season 2, with John Leguizamo returning.

Viewers binge-watched the first season, leading to the show's success on the free streaming platform.

Season 2 will feature a significant time jump, including historical events like women's rights and Alcatraz occupation.

It looks like free streaming platform The Network is really starting out with a bang. Barely a month after releasing its inaugural series The Green Veil, the platform announced that the sci-fi series is already renewed for Season 2. The main cast members are set to return, including lead star John Leguizamo (When They See Us). The story will continue to take place some decades ago and mixes sci-fi and drama to illustrate the decay of the American dream.

According to The Network, The Green Veil is an indisputable hit: as soon as the series became available on May 21, more than half of new subscribers binge-watched all eight episodes from it, and over 800,000 viewers not only checked out but watched the whole thing from start to finish. It's safe to say that one of the reasons for the binge-craze were the mystery aspects from the show. The story centers around Gordon Rogers (Leguizamo), a government agent who has the difficult task of keeping state secrets from his family in the 1950s.

Aside from the renewal, The Network also announced that Season 2 of The Green Veil will see an extensive time jump in the story — the new episodes will pick up 10 to 15 years after the events of the Season 1 finale. However, the show is not an anthology and we'll still follow the core characters. This time, however, the story will incorporate important moments in History such as the women’s rights movement and the occupation of Alcatraz by Native Americans in 1969.

What Is The Network?

Image via The Network

The Network is a pretty different streaming platform from the ones we know. Not only because it's free, but also because they are committed to not snowing viewers under a pile of what they call filler content just to charge subscription fees. The streaming platform model will deliver two new offerings at a time and nothing more. This means that along with Season 2 of The Green Veil, The Network plans to release only eight more original titles over the next eighteen months.

In an official statement, Leguizamo celebrated the series' renewal and underscored the importance of having all types of stories told by characters (and writers and directors) from different backgrounds:

“Every step in the developmental process we were told this show wouldn’t work, and the subject matter wasn’t accessible to an audience that mattered. We are pleased to have proven every executive wrong and thrilled to have the opportunity to continue telling an important story from underrepresented perspectives.”

You can stream Season 1 of The Green Veil for free now.