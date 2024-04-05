The Big Picture The Network is a free and new streaming service launching with an original series, The Green Veil, which stars John Leguizamo.

The thriller series follows a government agent in the 1950s navigating family secrets and the pressures of his job.

The series explores themes of the American Dream and hints at sci-fi elements.

The first thing we all think when a new streaming platform is announced is that we can't possibly pay for another one. So what might interest you about The Network — a premium streaming service that is launching this month in the U.S. — is that it's completely free. In order to draw subscribers in, the platform is also debuting The Green Veil, an eight-episode thriller series that stars John Leguizamo (When They See Us) in his first-ever role as a lead in the TV world. The Network is slated to launch on April 30.

The Green Veil is set in the 1950s and follows Gordon Rogers (Leguizamo), a government agent who is tasked with protecting some important state secrets that can never be exposed. The trailer makes it clear that the protagonist is on the verge of cracking under the pressure of the secrets he knows. He can't share anything with his family, even though he clearly witnesses some pretty harrowing things in his day-to-day professional life. However, all the secret-keeping is mirrored by his wife, who also has some secrets of her own.

The trailer for The Green Veil also makes it clear that one of the themes of the series will be the dissonance between what is preached when it comes to the American dream and what actually happens when you try to achieve it. Last but not least, the trailer also hints at the possibility of sci-fi elements in the series. There is an indication of an alien invasion, but it can also point to the lengths the 1950s government is willing to go in order to cover up a more serious story.

Who Else Stars in 'The Green Veil?'

Aside from Leguizamo, The Green Veil also features Hani Furstenberg (Angelyne), John Ortiz (American Fiction), Irene Bedard (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Steven Boyer (Trial & Error) and Isabelle Poloner (Law & Order: SVU). Leguizamo also co-executive produces the series along with Aram Rappaport (Jekyll Island).

Along with The Green Veil, The Network will also release a second original series: Chivalry stars Steve Coogan (The Lost King), Sarah Solemani (Bad Education), Wanda Sykes (The Other Two) and Sienna Miller (Curb Your Enthusiasm). The new platform has announced that it plans to release more shows down the line, but for its initial releases, they have already managed to rake in a pretty good slate of actors that are certain to attract a good audience.

The Network will be launched on April 30, and it will be available on all devices across Apple, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, and the web. You can watch the trailer for The Green Veil below: