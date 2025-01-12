What's the time, Mr. Wolf? Don't ask Liam Neeson this, as the action icon's snow-covered 80% Rotten Tomatoes survival thriller The Grey is now available to stream on Prime Video, and the harrowing story of man versus nature is one of Neeson's most gripping and compelling in his long and storied career. Directed by Joe Carnahan (Smokin’ Aces, Narc), The Grey follows Neeson’s John Ottway - a skilled marksman tasked with protecting oil workers in the harsh wilderness of Alaska.

When their plane crash lands in the middle of the frozen tundra, Ottway and a small band of survivors have a fight on their hands to remain survivors as they find themselves battling not just the elements and the environment, but also a relentless pack of deadly wolves. Upon its release, The Grey received widespread praise for its stunning cinematography, intense atmosphere, and haunting score, and Neeson's performance as Ottway was a rare, deep performance during an action-packed phase of his career when he was more known for thoughtless punching than thoughtful pausing. The ending of the film will also stay with you long after it ends.

How Good Is 'The Grey'?

The reviews for the film are a fine indication of how well it was received, with some considering it the peak of Neeson's "geri-action" phase of his career. Collider's B-rated review heavily praised the restraint shown in the film's direction.

Liam Neeson is a standout among his fellow survivors, but everything works towards a common goal that doesn’t feel hampered by conventions. While it may be bleak, the journey is entertaining because of all the surprises and the sheer quality of the product Carnahan has managed to deliver a bleak, powerful story that at times wants to focus on character and other times finds happiness in maulings. The wolves are treated as merciless, but always acknowledged as a force of nature. There are moments of quiet discussion and Grillo’s character in particular has a complete arch that doesn’t feel overdone. Religion and faith become major players later in the film while they are relegated to a limited undertone in the first half. There is certainly action throughout the film, but I would hesitate to call it an action film. The Grey is perfectly happy at playing to the strengths of despair, even if that leaves you out in the cold.

The Grey is streaming now on Prime Video.

Your changes have been saved The Grey After their plane crashes in Alaska, six oil workers are led by a skilled huntsman to survival, but a pack of merciless wolves haunts their every step. Director Joe Carnahan Runtime 117 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Joe Carnahan , Ian Mackenzie Jeffers

