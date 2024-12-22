As the Christmas season comes around, streaming services and network television bombard their services with Christmas-themed shows and films. More specifically, around this time of year, the return of classic Christmas movies and shows. One popular iconic film is How the Grinch Stole Christmas, both the animated film and the live-action. Although Theodor Geisel aka Dr. Seuss was involved with the 1966 film, he had nothing to do with the live-action film released in 2000.

While based on Dr. Seuss's original story, the live-action of How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey is only loosely based, as it takes on a lot of creative liberties from character personality to plot line. And though it doesn't follow its original story closely, it is a spectacular adaptation, making it into something entirely distinct on its own. However, to get this iconic masterpiece, there was plenty of development and wild behind-the-scene moments that fans aren't aware of.

10 The Make-Up For The Grinch Was No Laughing Matter

The whole process was several hours long.

One spectacular feat of the live-action film How the Grinch Stole Christmas was the fact that The Grinch's makeup was real with barely any digital altercations. Rich Baker, a retired special make-up effects artist, was the make-up artist responsible for the design and prosthetics for The Grinch and Whoville makeup. Initially, Jim Carrey was satisfied with the design, though the actual process ended up being a several-hour-long process. According to Carrey's conversation on The Graham Norton Show, the makeup process initially took a little over eight hours.

Carrey's makeup artist, Kazu Hiro, is a special makeup effects artist who has been nominated and won several awards for his talents. For How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Hiro won a BAFTA award for Best Hair and Makeup, though the makeup process was a long one. Though very talented, Hiro recalled in Vulture some not-so-fond moments with Carrey initially, often pointing out minuscule differences or variations in makeup from previous sessions since it was done over a period of 92 days. This led to the amazing makeup that made The Grinch so much more real and alive.

9 Jim Carrey's Prosthetics Caused the Actor Serious Pain

Jim Carrey had to learn torture endurance.

Because of the heavy amount of prosthetics and makeup that Jim Carrey had to wear, he compared the experience to "being buried alive every day." Not to mention, with the makeup process being so long—the equivalent of a work shift alone—Carrey couldn't withstand the process nor the suffocating feeling. As a result, producer Brian Grazer suggested hiring someone who taught CIA operatives torture endurance.

Perhaps the suffering endured by Carrey suggests that his acting and improvisation as the sour and agitated Grinch was close to authentic.

Some coping methods included smoking a lot, eating everything in sight when he felt hungry, and even punching himself in the thigh. From this experience, Carrey focused on endurance training commonly used for torture through various methods and techniques, and the makeup for The Grinch was worn approximately one hundred times, as reported by Carrey. Perhaps the suffering endured by Carrey suggests that his acting and improvisation as the sour and agitated Grinch was close to authentic.

8 Jim Carrey Made Many Creative Choices

He improvised many scenes, including where he recites his schedule.

It's universally acknowledged that Jim Carrey provides some hilarious moments in his turn as the green curmudgeon of Whoville. One of the most popular scenes from How the Grinch Stole Christmas is the scene where The Grinch recites his schedule when he is invited to the Whobilation by Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen).

In an effort to avoid going, The Grinch goes through his schedule, hour by hour. This scene is beloved for The Grinch's overdramatization of his schedule, eliciting laughs everywhere. However, this scene—along with a few others—was improvised entirely by Jim Carrey.

7 Ron Howard Takes a Turn as The Grinch

The director dressed up in full costume to boost morale on set.

Because of the intense makeup and costuming of Jim Carrey and the rest of the Whoville citizens, it's no surprise that recording sessions were tense sometimes. So, director Ron Howard's brother Clint Howard made a suggestion.

His brother suggested that Ron boost morale somehow, be it through a prank or a joke. Ron Howard opted to dress up as The Grinch, donning the full costume, except for the contacts, as those tended to require a bit too much work for a joke. Still, Howard in full costume is a memory that is remembered fondly by his daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard.

6 Jim Carrey Puts His Directing Hat On

He ad-libbed the directing scene between The Grinch and Max.