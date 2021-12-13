Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas is an unmistakable literary classic that champions the transformative power of the holiday season on even the sourest of humbugs. Across its nearly 65 years in publication, the 70-page poem has been adapted by Chuck Jones as a cartoon TV special, Ron Howard as a live-action comedy starring Jim Carrey and even a full-fledged Broadway stage musical. While each iteration of the Seuss favorite varies greatly in aesthetic and tonal execution, they all retain the story’s basic theming and premise of an eccentrically nasty curmudgeon stealing Christmas from the Whos down in Whoville without veering too far from the familiar story beats of the book.

In 2018, Illumination brought the story to the screen once again in The Grinch, a dazzlingly animated slapstick comedy in the vein of the studio’s blockbuster Despicable Me franchise. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular “mean one,” the film largely plays it safe by rolling out memorable scenes and songs amidst a ton of silly filler material to pad out the runtime to feature length.

Despite the familiarity of the plot and its sequences, the greatest asset to this retelling that makes it stand out from the rest is its ending and how it illuminates a deeper dive into the character than previous Grinch outings. In the original story, upon having his heart grow three sizes, the Grinch cheerfully returns to Whoville to give back what he had stolen under cover of darkness and is almost immediately given the honor to carve the Roast Beast. In Illumination’s Grinch, instead of triumphantly returning Whoville's gifts to joyous fanfare, he solemnly brings them back and earnestly apologizes to everyone before returning to his lair.

In this ending, returning the gifts does not instantly self-gratify the Grinch for his change of heart. The town does not give him much of a reception when he arrives, or reaction when he returns the presents and the moment focuses more on the Grinch’s newly found self-awareness than it is a celebratory homecoming. Neither the town nor the Grinch himself instantaneously absolve him of his actions or his motives to do so. His "three-sizes" enlightenment makes the Grinch ashamed of what he did, characterizing his growth beyond just realizing the worth of Christmas and helping identify within himself why he felt compelled to steal the holiday and how doing so didn't fix anything.

“I thought it would fix something that happened a long time ago, but it didn't.”

This Grinch’s change of heart is not him learning that Christmas “means a little bit more,” but him recognizing that his feelings towards the holiday were rooted in a lack of love growing up as a kid. He didn’t steal Christmas to stop it from coming like in previous versions, but to make others feel as bad as he did to vindicate his years of lonely youth in the orphanage. Carrey's Grinch also acted on childhood trauma from a humiliating school life and became a recluse, but still directed his motivations towards Christmas and everything he felt it represented. Illumination’s Grinch has moments of visible anxiety being around people as he had closed his heart off to others since childhood out of fear of vulnerability and rejection. He puts up the “mean one” façade as a defense against the world that he was hurt by as it was easier for him to make others feel the pain he suffered than to confront and grow past it.

What helped stir his revelation was the compassion he saw in Cindy Lou Who (Cameron Seely). Cindy Lou Who in previous adaptations was principally seen as an embodiment of the pure Christmas spirit that Grinch later learns. In this version, she fills that same function, but also serves as a reminder of the kind of love the Grinch once longed for as a child. When the young Who discovers the Grinch in his Santa disguise, she selflessly asks for him to help her mom at the expense of her own Christmas joys. This gives the Grinch a sobering moment of perspective that puts a face to the kind of love he is literally robbing from the Whos and plants doubt in his mind as to why he’s doing it to begin with. After he returns the gifts and retreats to his cave, the Grinch is then invited to Cindy Lou Who’s family dinner, resulting in a charmingly awkward visit that permits the Grinch to, for the first time in his life, engage in the true family Christmas experience. He is shown unconditional kindness sparked by the compassion of just one little Who, enabling him to love others in a character growth more rewarding than just being able to enjoy Christmas.

By virtue of being the third on-screen adaptation of a beloved book, Illumination’s The Grinch offers little in the way of an original plot or new sequences, but what it is able to contribute to the story is a deeper exploration of the Grinch’s motivation, which culminates in its humble ending. The Grinch has always been an outcasted loner across every interpretation, but the 2018 The Grinch illustrates a more identifiable reason as to why he seeks to steal it away. Previous Grinches were outcast because of their hatred of Christmas, but the 2018 Grinch hates Christmas because he was cast out from a world that didn’t yield him a loving childhood home. Illumination’s The Grinch gave the character the chance to apologize sincerely and learn more about himself and where he fits into not only the Christmas season, but his community.

