A New Poster for ‘The Grudge’ Reboot Promises to Keep You in Its Grip

Worst. Shower. Ever. At least, that’s what’s being teased in the latest poster for The Grudge reboot starring Andrea Riseborough, Betty Gilpin, Demián Bechir, and Lin Shaye. The latest poster for the forthcoming reboot arrives on the 15th anniversary of the release of the 2004 English-language remake of the modern Japanese horror classic which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Fans of Gellar’s The Grudge will recognize an infamous moment recreated specially for this new poster. That moment? When Karen (Gellar) feels a hand gripping the back of her head while she showers. It looks like director/writer Nicolas Pesce (Don’t Breathe) has kept this unsettling bit in with his new spin on the horror story, which will function as a reboot. Fingers crossed more eerie moments from both the original movie, Ju-On: The Grudge, and the remake make it in and this poster is just a teaser of the tip of the terrifying iceberg.

The new reboot of The Grudge will remix the story ever so slightly while retaining the most crucial elements. The film will follow a a detective and a young mother investigating the reasons behind a woman murdering her own family. In the wake of the murders, the family home has been cursed, with the rage and sadness from the crime inflicted upon the people who live there. In addition to Riseborough, Bechir, Gilpin, and Shaye, The Grudge also stars Jacki Weaver, John Cho, and William Sadler.

For more on the plot of The Grudge reboot (as well as some spooky photos), be sure to read our coverage of Pesce’s comments from September. Below, check out the official poster for The Grudge, which arrives in theaters on January 3, 2020.