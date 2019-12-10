New Red-Band Trailer for ‘The Grudge’ Is a Real Cut-Up

0

Sony/Screen Gems has released a new red-band trailer for The Grudge, directed by Nicolas Pesce. Okay, it’s less of a trailer and more of a “Look at this one creepy scene followed by a steamy shower scene featuring a naked John Cho.” Either way, we’re down. The new video doesn’t do much to set up the story, itself a rework of the contemporary classic Ju-On: The Grudge, but it does a heckuva job establishing the tone. If you want a bit more story to chew on, be sure to check out the first trailer for the horror reboot here.

The Grudge cast also includes Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bechir, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, Jacki Weaver, and William Sadler and arrives in theaters on January 3, 2020.

Check out the new red-band trailer below:

