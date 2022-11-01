The trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special dropped recently, promising one of the most bonkers MCU projects thus far. The trailer revealed that the Guardians will head to Earth for the holidays in an attempt to cheer up Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

Featuring lights, cheer, and an attempt to kidnap Kevin Bacon, the special promises to be a huge heap of festive cheer. It also got us thinking about which other MCU characters we'd like to see celebrate the holidays.

The Barton Family

There are a variety of reasons why the Hawkeye Disney+ series was such a hit. Not only did it finally place Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) at the front of his own adventure, but it was also a feel-good series filled with festive cheer and holiday spirit. We saw a variety of the Barton family's traditions; although Clint wasn't there for any of them, we didn't get to see how they celebrated on Christmas Day.

Given that Clint is one of the few Avengers with a family, it would be incredible to see them pulling Christmas crackers and eating Christmas dinner.

Spider-Man

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has endured an awful year. He was accused of being a murderer, he lost his Aunt May, and then, to top it all off, he had no choice but to make Doctor Strange cast a spell that made the entire world forget about Peter Parker.

The ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Peter alone in the world, heading out to fight crime. That's how we picture him spending the holidays, keeping himself busy by fighting crime and ensuring the streets are safe during the happiest time of year.

Cap and Peggy

Image via Marvel Studios

Though it seems that Chris Evans will not be returning to the iconic role of Steve Rogers, we fans are still desperate to see how his life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) unfolded. It would be utterly charming to return to the two in the past and spend the holidays with them, seeing how they interact as a couple.

It might not even be smooth sailing, as Peggy's role in the creation of SHIELD could lead to drama or even action. But most of all, it would just be nice to see the two of them together, something we've seen shockingly little of in the MCU thus far.

Wanda, Vision, Billy and Tommy

Ok, so this would have to be a prequel, but if WandaVision was missing one thing, it was a holiday special episode. Though there was a dark reality behind the residents and the town of Westview, a sit-com-themed holiday special featuring the Scarlett Witch and Vision would definitely be a ton of fun.

Similarly to the first episode of the series, in which Wanda uses her powers to try and create a delicious dinner, the holiday special would see the family using all of their powers to try and create the perfect day.

Black Widow and her Family

Image via Disney

There is no family more dysfunctional or likely to argue than the odd family we are introduced to in Black Widow. Made up of Black Widow, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, and Melina, they may not be a real family, but they care for one another as if they are blood relatives. This would also have to be a prequel, given Natasha Romanoff's tragic death, but it would certainly be a hilarious experience.

The constant bickering and posturing would be hysterical, and the heart underneath it all would move audiences. Hopefully, we see more of this strange family dynamic when Yelena and the Red Guardian return in the upcoming movie The Thunderbolts.

Shang-Chi and Katy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the strongest Marvel origin movies, and fans are already desperate to see more of the martial arts expert and his hilarious best friend, Katy. Though we're betting these two would be great to watch on any given day, we think they would be at their absolute best on Christmas.

Their holiday traditions would likely involve a lot of karaoke, a lot of alcohol, and, most of all, a lot of laughter. It may not be the most traditional holiday celebration, but it would be one of the most fun things Marvel has ever done.

Doctor Strange and Wong

Image Via Marvel

Phase four of the MCU has transformed Wong (Benedict Wong) from a supporting character to the MVP of the entire cinematic universe. He's appeared in a variety of projects, both with and without Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). We've already seen the Sanctum Sanctorum filled with snow, but we haven't seen how two best friends and sorcerers would celebrate the holidays.

We imagine there would be a lot of magic, a lot of arguing, and, knowing Doctor Strange, probably a lot of reckless behavior that Wong would have to clean up. Oh well, not all celebrations can be jolly.

Thor, Valkyrie and the People of New Asgard

The people of New Asgard have been through a lot. They've swapped their idyllic, golden world for a small coastal town on Earth, saying goodbye to a lot of their friends in the process. Given all this loss, they are certainly in need of something to celebrate.

We're not sure what exactly a New Asgard holiday celebration would look like, but we can make a couple of guesses. We think they'll be chalices full of alcohol, incredible amounts of roasted meat, and a heap of festive songs sung at the top of people's voices.

The Lang Family

Image Via Disney

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shrinking into theaters next year, now would be the perfect time to reunite with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lily), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton). The Pym Particles come in handy for a lot of things, but we think they'd be at their most useful over the holidays.

Make a tiny bowl of mashed potatoes, hit it with some Pym Particles, and you've got enough mash to feed the entire street. Shrink yourself and your speakers down to microscopic size, and there's no chance of receiving a noise complaint. With Pym Particles in hand, the holiday options really are endless

Pepper, Morgan and A.I. Tony

Image Via Marvel Studios

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) is one of the smartest people on the planet, perhaps smart enough to invent a way to spend one more holiday season with his family. Though he heroically sacrificed himself during the Avenger's final fight with Thanos (Josh Brolin), we later discover that Tony had already recorded a version of himself to be played should he die in combat.

Given his incredible intellect and his slightly pessimistic way of thinking, it's not crazy to think that he went a step further and recorded another version of himself wearing a Santa Hat, ready to watch Morgan open her presents and dance beneath the mistletoe with Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow). This would certainly be one of the most moving projects Marvel has ever done and would be a brilliant tribute to the character who started the MCU.

