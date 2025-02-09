In true Hollywood style, Jake Gyllenhaal's twisty crime thriller, The Guilty (2021), that saw much critical acclaim, is actually a remake of a 2018 Danish film of the same name. As gripping as the English adaptation is (and it does still stand as its own piece of work), it doesn't compare to the rawness of the original. It is a crime that the 2018 film that premiered at Sundance has been eclipsed by the shadow of its remake, and it is about time its claustrophobic halls, unflinching acting and all-consuming atmosphere find the limelight. Under Gustav Möller's taut direction and Jakob Cedergren's harrowing performance as the one-man lead Asger, The Guilty promises to keep you white-knuckled and breathless.

'The Guilty' Is a Tense Single-Room Thriller

The Guilty is set within the walls of an emergency services call center and spans over one tense night, where Asger is working a shift. After being dulled by calls from people on drugs and being robbed in the red-light district, Asger is jolted into attention when he receives a call from a woman who has been kidnapped by her ex-husband. Throughout the night, Asger doggedly pursues this case, despite everyone's pleas for him to let the police handle it. As we watch him talk to a myriad of people on the phone, we learn that he used to be a police officer and has been taken off the streets temporarily due to a case against him.

As the plot and character study unfolds, one of the key differences you'll notice from the popular Hollywood remake is that the Nordic thriller never deviates from the room — in fact, it rarely strays from Asger's face. The 2021 film is bookended with cutaway scenes of the city landscape. In comparison, the 2018 movie opens with a black screen and the sound of a phone ringing, then immediately cuts to a close-up of Asger donning his headset. From the beginning, The Guilty establishes an unwavering intimacy with Asger; we are intertwined with each quotidian movement he makes.

This diligence to the single-room framing means we are truly cramped in this claustrophobia with him, plagued by the same uncertainty of not knowing what's happening on the other side of the phone call. This is where the voice acting of Jessica Dinnage as the petrified and frantic Iben, Johan Olsen as the stern Michael, and Katinka Evers Jahnsen as the innocent and pensive Mathilde comes in. They guide our visualization with the emotion and idiosyncrasies in their voices, but our imaginations also take the reins to fill in the terrifying blanks. Sometimes, not quite knowing is more suffocating than seeing.

'The Guilty' Is More Intense Than Its Jake Gyllenhaal Remake