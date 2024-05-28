The Big Picture Jake Gyllenhaal shines in intense roles, from Donnie Darko to Prisoners, with The Guilty showcasing a raw, gripping performance.

Jake Gyllenhaal has provided some of the most intense, character-driven performances as a leading man in a range of cinematic works. One of his first lead roles, the haunting sci-fi thriller Donnie Darko, sees Gyllenhaal as a troubled sleep-walking teenager. In the gritty crime drama Nightcrawler, he plays a petty thief who becomes a stringer photojournalist selling explicit violent footage to a local television station. For Prisoners, he transformed into an emotionally complex Detective Loki, doubling as Hugh Jackman's moral compass as they chase down child killers. Gyllenhaal is consistently seeking out projects — usually with dark subject matter — that push him as an actor. We'll see him next in Apple's TV remake of Presumed Innocent as a man on trial for the murder of his co-worker who he was having an affair with. But before he enters the courtroom, let's look back on a recent lead performance that may not be as well-known as the aforementioned roles: 911 call center emergency responder Joe Baylor in the 2021 Netflix thriller The Guilty.

With a surge in the popularity of police procedurals, The Guilty joins the fray with its captivating high-stakes emergency scenario and complex characters. In The Guilty, Jake Gyllenhaal is an ordinary person in an extraordinary situation, forcing him to make split-second decisions that can mean the difference between life and death. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, The Guilty is a film that leaves you on the edge of your seat. A remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name, it is an American take on the Nordic story that showcases Gyllenhaal's raw, gripping performance. If you enjoy procedural thrillers like ABC's 9-1-1, The Guilty offers similar heart-pounding suspense and unexpected twists but in a more confined, suspenseful setting.

What Is 'The Guilty' About?

Love that rush of car chases and explosions in a good thriller? The Guilty isn't that kind of flick. Instead, it is a character-driven story that takes place entirely in a 911 call center. The narrative follows Joe Baylor, a disgraced LAPD officer demoted to answering emergency calls. The film opens with a distressed-looking Joe nervously washing his hands in the bathroom, and answering mundane calls. At one point, a journalist calls to ask about a particular incident, indicating that Joe has recently been caught up in a case gone wrong.

Joe's 911 call center has stringent rules like the prohibition of private phone calls, much to Joe's chagrin. He craves to work in the field but is trapped in his punishment. Joe's world explodes when he receives a frantic call from a terrified woman, Emily (voiced by Riley Keough).​​ Through Emily's panicked whispers, Joe gathers chilling clues — she's been abducted but can't reveal her location or the identity of her captor. What begins as a literal typical call of duty becomes an emotional investment for Joe as he connects with Emily. Relying on his intuition and limited information from Emily, Joe races against time to save her. But things aren't what they seem to be.

The Guilty is told almost entirely from Joe's point of view — both in narrative and by the use of cinematography and sound, where the camera is glued to Joe as almost the only subject in frame, save for a few cutaway shots and the voices of the other characters in the film are heard through Joe's phone speakers. By immersing the audience in Joe's point of view, The Guilty invites the audience into his frustration, fear, and determination. Gyllenhaal's Joe is the driver of the film, and the Road House star takes The Guilty on a visceral, thrilling journey.

How Does 'The Guilty' Compare With '9-1-1'?

Like the popular police procedural show 9-1-1, The Guilty shows the chaos and urgency of emergency response situations. Beyond the call centers and the ticking clock against saving lives, both 9-1-1 and The Guilty explore their characters' personal battles outside of work, albeit markedly differently. 9-1-1 lays a broader canvas, featuring multiple storylines and a variety of characters, each bringing their own personal dramas and professional challenges to the show. 9-1-1's focus is on the firefighters, paramedics, and police officers on the scene. It balances heart-pounding rescue operations with moments of levity, often showcasing funny or irrelevant calls that provide a respite from the intensity. The Guilty, on the other hand, narrows its focus to a single character and one emergency call, creating a more intimate and intense viewing experience. Both shows, however, delve into the psychological load that the experiences of their characters have on them, whether at work or in their personal lives.

In 9-1-1, this psychological load is presented as a shared emotional burden among characters within each episode. In the show's pilot, for instance, we see a 911 call dispatcher Abby (Connie Britton) struggling to balance her work duties with caring for her mother who has dementia. The experience of this emotional burden on the viewer is also shared with other characters. For instance, in the same episode, Buck (Oliver Stark) struggles with the discipline required for his job. In The Guilty, on the other hand, Joe is isolated, bearing the full weight of the crisis on his shoulders. We follow him as he navigates his personal challenges with family and work. This narrowed focus allows The Guilty explore the depths of Joe's character more than 9-1-1's broader narrative arcs.

Jake Gyllenhaal Provides a Masterful Performance in 'The Guilty'

Jake Gyllenhaal's performances have been masterful, and in his growing filmography, The Guilty provides yet another win. From Joe Johnston’s 1999 biographical drama October Sky which put Gyllenhaal on the map, where he plays a "rocket boy" choosing to become an aeronautical engineer against the grain of his father's coal miner occupation, Jake Gyllenhaal has come a long way. Since then, when he received critical acclaim as a 17-year-old actor, Gyllenhaal seems to have only gotten better. In The Guilty, the film's unique structure places the entire story on his shoulders, and he rises to the challenge with a portrayal that is both raw and riveting. With a single-walled setting and without action sequences and dramatic scenery changes, Gyllenhaal relies on his facial expressions, voice, and body language to convey the escalating tension and emotional stakes. Every flicker of his eyes, every clench of his jaw, and every strained whisper adds layers to Joe Baylor's character, drawing the audience deeper into his world.

'The Guilty' Proves Antoine Fuqua's Resilience as a Director

The production of The Guilty is a testament to the resilience and creativity of filmmakers working under unprecedented conditions. Filmed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie's production faced numerous challenges, from strict health protocols to the need for social distancing on set. These constraints influenced both the film's narrative style and its technical execution. One of the most notable aspects of the production was the limited cast and crew allowed on set, which forced the team to adopt innovative approaches to traditional filmmaking processes.

The decision to film in a single location — the 911 call center — was not only a nod to the original Danish film but also a practical solution to the pandemic's constraints. This confined setting intensified the film's claustrophobic atmosphere, making Joe's sense of isolation and urgency even more palpable. Behind the scenes, the making of The Guilty was far from straightforward. According to an AP News interview with the film's star Jake Gyllenhaal and director Antoine Fuqua, the acclaimed director was mandated to quarantine after being in contact with someone who had COVID-19. With just days until filming was set to begin, they came up with an out-of-the-box solution. They decided that Fuqua would direct the movie from a van parked down the street from the set. Communicating via phone or FaceTime during the entire shoot, The Guilty marked a significant departure from their previous collaboration on the boxing drama Southpaw, where the duo were in close contact every day. “I looked up a van that’s used for photography. I wondered if there was a way to use technology to our advantage... Literally, I did the whole thing from this van," said Fuqua. “There were days when Jake would climb up on a ladder and talk to me over a wall,” added Fuqua.

The Guilty is more than just a thrilling ride. It's a testament to the power of a single, well-crafted performance. Gyllenhaal delivers a masterclass in conveying urgency, fear, and determination through minimal physical movement. While the film has received some criticism for not quite capturing the magic of the original Danish film, it remains a gripping and suspenseful journey. Antoine Fuqua's The Guilty is a heart-pounding experience that will keep you guessing until the very end. Just be prepared to hold your breath – it's a wild ride.

The Guilty is available for streaming on Netflix in the US.

