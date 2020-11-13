‘The Batman’ Duo Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard Join Jake Gyllenhaal in Netflix Thriller ‘The Guilty’

The Batman duo Paul Dano and Peter Sarsgaard are set to join Jake Gyllenhaal in Netflix’s thriller The Guilty along with Riley Keough, Bill Burr, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Edi Patterson as well as The Good Lord Bird stars Ethan Hawke and Beau Knapp.

Other new additions to the cast include Byron Bowers (Honey Boy), David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy), Christina Vidal (7 Days to Vegas) and Adrian Martinez (I Feel Pretty).

The Guilty takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger, but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.

Antoine Fuqua is directing from a script by Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective) that is based on Gustav Moller‘s 2018 Danish drama of the same name. Not only does The Guilty serve as a reunion between Fuqua and his Southpaw star Gyllenhaal, but it reunites the actor with his Prisoners co-star Dano.

Gyllenhaal is producing alongside his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker, while Fuqua will produce under his Fuqua Films banner along with Kat Samick. The rest of the producing team includes Scott Greenberg, Bold Films quartet Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina, and Amet Entertainment’s David Haring.

Pizzolatto and Moller will executive produce alongside Annie Marter, Lina Flint, Christian Mercuri, Jon Oakes and Eric Greenfeld. With Netflix announcing the full cast on Friday, I think it’s safe to assume that production is about to get under way, if it hasn’t started already.

What’s interesting about this news is the fact that Fuqua is clearly opening up the story, as the original Danish film featured a fairly small ensemble. Not only is this a much larger cast, but it happens to be pretty stacked. I mean, you don’t hire actors of this caliber to say one line and have them disappear. Dano, Sarsgaard and Hawke are all legitimate movie stars, while I’m a huge fan Knapp and Martinez, two character actors who couldn’t be more different. To be honest, I didn’t love The Guilty when I saw it at Sundance two years ago, but I am more excited than ever for this remake thanks to the gifted ensemble Gyllenhaal has surrounded himself with here.

