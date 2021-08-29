Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for The Guilty, which is coming to streaming on October 1st, one week after receiving a limited theatrical rollout. Jake Gyllenhaal headlines the star-studded ensemble, while he also produces after acquiring the rights to the 2018 Danish movie of the same name. Though there is little footage, director Antoine Fuqua packs a tense atmosphere and an unnerving sense of dread, so let's hope that the remake manages to recapture the magic of an original that garnered widespread critical acclaim.

While plot specifics are being kept under wraps for now, it would be safe to assume that The Guilty will follow the same template as its predecessor, which found an emergency services dispatcher and former police officer answer an emergency call from a woman who's been kidnapped. When the line suddenly goes dead, he sets out to locate the victim before it's too late.

Fuqua's second streaming exclusive of 2021 will hopefully turn out to be vastly superior to the last one, with the script hailing from True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, who knows a thing or two about the crime genre. Fuqua is a solid pair of hands who tends to do his best work in the realm of cops, crooks and morally gray protagonists, while The Guilty also comes packing a stacked cast.

Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Bill Burr and Beau Knapp are just some of the names involved, so we can at least virtually guarantee strong performances across the board when The Guilty comes to Netflix on October 1st, and you can check out the teaser trailer below.

