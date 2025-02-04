This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Ethan Hawke has his sights set on a classic Western remake. The First Reformed star is set to write and produce a remake of 1950's The Gunfighter. Deadline reports that Hawke may also direct the film.

Hawke is set to pen the remake with writing partner Shelby Gaines, who also co-wrote the script for Hawke's most recent directorial effort, the Flannery O'Connor biopic Wildcat. Hawke is best known for his work in front of the camera, and can next be seen in the Richard Linklater musical biopic Blue Moon as lyricist Lorenz Hart, and in the sequel to his 2021 horror hit The Black Phone. However, he is quite proficient on the other side of the camera, as well. He made his feature directorial debut in 2001 with the ensemble drama Chelsea Walls, and has since directed The Hottest State (an adaptation of his own novel), the documentary Seymour: An Introduction, and the musical biopic Blaze. He also contributed to the scripts for Before Sunset and Before Midnight. Hawke has cited The Gunfighter as one of his favorite films, discussing it with Ben Mankewiez on Turner Classic Movies.

