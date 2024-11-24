Tom Hardy's Venom movies have a unique set of elements. They're essentially a twisted take on the buddy comedy, veering into the romantic - which is immensely impressive since Hardy pulls double duty playing Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote. But the biggest draw of the Venom trilogy is how it leans into the weirder parts of the comics it's based on. Even though Venom's hatred of Spider-Man isn't present, the premise of "disgraced reporter forms a bond with a killer alien" is still there, and it's a bright spot in Sony's otherwise dreary attempts to make a Spider-Man themed universe that doesn't feature Spider-Man.

Surely there isn't a movie that could compete with the Venom trilogy, right? The '90s would beg to differ, as that decade gave us the gonzo sci-fi/superhero film The Guyver. Based on the Bio-Booster Armor Guyver manga by Yoshiki Takaya, The Guyver is one of the most over-the-top films of the '90s and proof that not every live-action anime adaptation is a dumpster fire. It also features Mark Hamill in what might be one of his most underrated roles.

What Is 'The Guyver' About?

Image via New Line Cinema

The Guyver kicks off when scientist Tetsu Segawa (Greg Paik) steals the Guyver armor from the Chronos corporation. Though he's killed, Segawa is able to store the device in a safe location. It's soon discovered by Sean Barker (Jack Armstrong), who gets the shock of his life when the Guyver bonds with him and transforms him into an armored warrior. Sean, his girlfriend Mizuki (Vivian Wu) (who also happens to be Segawa's daughter) and CIA agent Max Reed (Hamill) battle Chronos' forces, eventually learning that Chronos is a front for an alien race known as the Zoanoids.

Directorial duties for The Guyver fell to Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, and it was a perfect fit as both men were legends in the special effects world. They previously worked on Predator, helping to craft the Yautja's iconic design, but it was George's work on A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master that caught the eye of producers. Though George was originally just contact for effects work on The Guyver, he wanted to direct, but he and Wang had to make one caveat from the source material. "The animated version of Guyver is a lot more serious and meant for adults," George told Cinefantastique. "It had a lot of gory violence and adult themes. As we got into script development, we realized that with the budget and schedule we had to shoot the movie, we’d probably be better off making it for a broader audience, like a PG-13."

'The Guyver' Has a Similar Energy to the Venom Movies

Close

The Guyver might not be as gory as its source material, but it still leans heavily on body horror. The Zoanoids Sean fights when he becomes the Guyver can best be described as massive Gremlins, not to mention there's a moment where Sean dies and is reborn by ripping out of another man's body (it's a long story). The most horrifying sequence, though, is when Reed is infected and transforms into a Zoanoid; watching his body stretch and contort before turning into a bubbling, fleshy mass is the stuff of nightmares. The Guyver isn't all shock value though; it contains some intense hand-to-hand combat where Sean takes down the Zoanoids with Guyver-enhanced strength.

Watching The Guyver only underlines its similarities to the Venom films. Besides the similar story of a normal guy being possessed by an alien, there's a similar "go for broke" spirit at work. Hamill's portrayal of Reed is a gruff, but dedicated agent who throws himself into the fray — even though he only has a gun. The Guyver may not be on the same level as the original Star Wars trilogy or Hamill's tenure as the Joker, but it's still a solid display of his status as a sci-fi egend.

'The Guyver' Is in the Same Genre as Godzilla and Ultraman

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Guyver is significant in superhero movie history because it part of the first wave of tokusatsu media in America. Tokusatsu refers to Japanese films and television shows that make heavy use of special effects, in a genre that includes iconic figures like Godzilla and Ultraman. The first biggest wave of tokusatsu in America came with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but The Guyver proved that the genre could be tailored to an adult audience. Steve Wang would wind up directing tokusatsu projects throughout his career; in addition to directing the Guyver sequel Guyver: Dark Hero he worked on Power Rangers Lost Galaxy and Kamen Rider: Dragon Knight. If you miss the Venom films, The Guyver needs to be your next watch. It might gross you out a little, but it's fun to see a kid in space armor beating up giant monsters and joining forces with Mark Hamill. It's also a superhero property that's due for a reboot.

The Guyver is available to rent from Prime Video in the U.S.

Rent on Prime Video