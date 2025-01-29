The infamous UK phone-hacking scandal that rocked the English polity in 2005 with tremors that continue to be felt to date has inspired a TV series titled, The Hack. Case in point, only last week, Rupert Murdoch, whose media empire is the major culprit in the hacks, issued a shock apology to Prince Harry, paying him an undisclosed settlement for the royal's case against News Group Newspapers for severely breaching his privacy. First-look photos of the series have been revealed via Deadline, and the images see David Tennant (Rivals, Good Omens) as investigative journalist Nick Davies. Davies discovered evidence of phone hacking at Murdoch's News of the World tabloid. Interestingly, Tennant is one among the ever-growing list of public figures who've received damages for hacking claims against NGN. The synopsis for the series reads:

"Set between 2002 and 2012, The Hack interweaves two real life stories, the work of Davies, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking at Murdoch’s now-defunct News of the World, and the story of the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, led by former Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook. Its working titles through the past year have included Broken News and Mandrake."

The first-look images include a solo image of Tennant as Davies and another where he sits beside Alan Rusbridger, formerly the editor-in-chief of The Guardian, played by Toby Jones, who recently starred in the wildly successful series, Mr. Bates vs The Post Office, based on another major controversial occurrence in the UK. The Hack also stars Robert Carlyle as police superintendent, Cook, with further casting including Rose Leslie, Dougray Scott, Eve Myles, Adrian Lester, and Katherine Kelly, among a host of others. Tennant's character, Davies, was instrumental in the investigations into News of the World which led to the imprisonment of its ex-editor Andy Coulson, and the shutting down of the tabloid's operations. Davies' book, Hack Attack: How the Truth Caught Up with Rupert Murdoch, detailing his findings, was a recipient of several awards.

The Team Behind 'The Hack'

ITV/Stan

The Hack is created by Jack Thorne, directed by Lewis Arnold (Sherwood), and produced by Patrick Spence, who is also behind Mr Bates vs the Post Office. Much like Mr Bates, The Hack is expected to reveal some yet unknown truths about the momentous scandal that could potentially lead to more troubles for the Murdoch media empire. “It’s clear that several questions remain unanswered. This drama is our contribution to that conversation,” Spence said. Thorne also issued a statement saying:

"This is a strange and deceptive piece of our recent history. One with so many layers to it. I thought, as someone who is interested in politics, I understood everything that happened. I did not. It’s a fight for the truth that really shocked me. That is why it matters to tell this story now in an age where the truth seems more in danger than ever. It is a true honour to be bringing this story to the screen alongside David, Robert, Toby, Lewis, Patrick, Joe and Abi. I hope we find a way to do justice to the complexity of what happened and of celebrating the incredible reporting that sits underneath it."

With filming for The Hack completed in 2024, the limited 7-part series has segued into post-production and will premiere on ITV and STV on a yet undisclosed date. So, stay tuned for future updates.