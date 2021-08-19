Netflix has released the trailer for The Hand of God, or È Stata La Mano di Dio in the original Italian, the new upcoming film from Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty). The Hand of God has been nominated for best film at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, where it is slated to premiere there before coming to theaters on December 3 and Netflix on December 15.

The trailer illustrates a simple but impactful beauty and suggests a sincere exploration of the most elementary yet essential human emotions in a manner that is very unique to this accomplished director. Everything about it screams the best qualities that we can find in the greatest works of Italian cinema. One of the most remarkable but open-ended exchanges in the trailer involves one character asking if there is a story to tell. “Yes!” emotionally shouts back the young protagonist. Of course, in the teaser, we are left with no answer, but it is not too absurd to surmise that the story worth telling will be epitomized in the form of this upcoming movie.

The Hand of God has been declared to be Sorrentino’s most personal film to date. It made the Italian auteur return to his hometown in order to portray a story of fate, family, football, cinema, love, and loss. The film tells the story of a boy, Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti) who inhabits a socially tempestuous Naples in the 1980s. In this film, happiness and tragedy dance together to the same tune. While our young main character experiences unexpected joys, like the emergence of football legend Diego Maradona, he is just as much confronted with unforeseen tragedies.

Other members of the cast besides Scotti include Toni Servillo as Saverio Schisa, Teresa Saponangelo as Maria Schisa, Marlon Joubert as Marchino Schisa, Luisa Ranieri as Patrizia, Renato Carpentieri as Alfredo, Massimiliano Gallo as Franco, Betti Pedrazzi as Baronessa Focale, Biagio Manna as Armando, Ciro Capano as Capuano, Enzo Decaro as San Gennaro, among other great talents.

Produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Sorrentino himself, The Hand of God will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. The film has an expected release date in theatres on December 3 and for streaming on Netflix on December 15. Watch the teaser trailer below:

