Domestic thrillers tend to be formulaic, and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is no exception, yet it triumphantly stands out among its peers. Though the film reads like a Lifetime cautionary tale about hiring attractive nannies, the execution is anything but that. Curtis Hanson's 1992 thriller introduces us to one of the most compelling antagonists yet, one that is on the path of a slightly misguided vengeance. Rebecca De Mornay is mesmerizing as Mrs. Peyton Mott, who lost her husband and newborn baby in one fell swoop, which ignites a raging thirst for revenge that plays out in a riveting fashion. The film's plot may be predictable, but each beat is infused with dread and tension that keeps our eyes locked on Peyton's unscrupulous deeds. But what's truly disturbing about this domestic power struggle is that some small part of us almost roots for the villain.

What Is 'The Hand that Rocks the Cradle' About?

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle opens up with the idyllic sequences of a close family in an ordinary household. Michael (Matthew McCoy) and Claire (Annabella Sciorra) have a daughter, Emma (Madeline Zima), who creates a wholesome bond with their newly hired handyman, Solomon (Ernie Hudson). Claire is also pregnant with another child, and during a check-up with a new doctor, she is sexually harassed. With the support of her husband, she speaks up against the doctor, inspiring other victims to come forward, too. Rather than face the consequences of his actions, the doctor takes his own life, leaving behind his own pregnant wife, Mrs. Mott (Mornay), who soon thereafter loses her newborn.

Some time later, Claire is struggling to balance her responsibilities as a new mother with her passion for gardening, leading her to hire a nanny: Peyton. Unbeknownst to Claire, Peyton is clearly Mrs. Mott, and we can already discern that her motivations are far more nefarious than they appear. It seems Peyton holds Claire accountable for all her losses, and not the lewd actions of her husband. As such, she slowly needles her way into the household, eventually taking over every part of the family's domestic life while manipulatively ridding of anything or anyone that gets in her way.

'The Hand That Rocks the Cradle' Explores a Domestic Power Struggle

“The hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world.” The titular poetry line by William Ross Wallace is delivered by a particularly acerbic Julianne Moore as Marlene during a couples' dinner. Marlene is Claire's more outspoken and sharp friend, who is instinctively wary of Peyton's involvement in the household. When she recites the poetry line, it is in response to Claire claiming that hiring Peyton as a nanny is a good thing. While the act of hiring a nanny is not inherently bad, the film explores how a nanny's position in a home could potentially give them a lot of domestic power. In this case, Peyton ruthlessly exploits her almost omniscient presence, being able to connect with Emma while her mother is away, or attempting to seduce Michael behind Claire's back.

The quote deftly encapsulates the themes of motherhood and the chilling domestic power struggle between the two women in this film. The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is simultaneously framed as a revenge story and a domestic invasion, as we are exposed to the hopes and fears of both opposing parties. Peyton's motherhood had been stolen from her in the opening scenes, and thus, she displaces her lost maternal feelings onto Emma and newborn Joey, symbolically (and literally) captured in her use of the breast pump to ensure she continued producing breast milk. While she was indeed exacting her vengeance on Claire, she was infiltrating Claire's family so they could also replace the one she lost.

On the other hand, Claire's motherhood and matriarch position are threatened in the film, though she is woefully unaware of it for the bulk of the runtime. Her relationship with and trust in Peyton is built upon their shared duties of nurturing the family, and as such, she couldn't fathom such sinister intentions from someone she could identify with. It becomes a holistic view of a power struggle, as we are constantly privy to both sides, understanding why Peyton wants to regain her power and why Claire is unable to initially see the threat.

Rebecca De Mornay Is a Compelling Villain in This Domestic Thriller

Mornay is an absolute scene-stealer in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, as she masterfully guides us through her nuanced character's plans and psyche. She perfectly embodies Peyton's villainy, managing to instill an unsettling and heartless demeanor into even the smallest of gestures, like when she listlessly gazes out the window while eating apple slices from a knife, with the muscle in her forehead working lazily as she chews. During this vengeful phase, the malicious tactics written into her story are already disturbing to witness. Mornay elevates this as her expressions turn pitiless when she threatens the guileless Solomon or deviously triumphant whenever she flirts with Michael. The intrusive nature of her hostile takeover is also repulsive, especially with the image of her breast-feeding someone else's child without their knowledge or consent being seared into our brains forever.

But her character is far from one-dimensional, as Mornay ensures we are constantly aware of the fact that Peyton is more than a murderer — she is also a mother. Her performance becomes damning when she softens her attitude to elicit the viewer's sympathy. Even though we are aware of the ill-intentions hiding beneath her innocent nanny mirage, we are drawn to the more touching glimpses of her nurturing side. This is primarily when she interacts with Emma, as they form a heartfelt bond based on Peyton's instincts to protect her from a school bully. These moments also call back to the opening sequence of her stillborn baby, thus facilitating the film's transformation from heartbreak to revenge. Mornay's performance makes Peyton's character that much more dynamic and complex, and at times, the fact that she is the antagonist almost slips our minds.

'The Hand That Rocks the Cradle' Tries To Avoid Familiar Revenge Story Tropes

Image via Hollywood Pictures

By including the opening scenes and occasionally switching to Peyton's point of view, not much of the story is relatively surprising. We can essentially anticipate every narrative point that comes along, but we aren't prepared for the dread that arrives with it. Hanson creates quiet tension through mundane sequences of Peyton simply interacting with other characters, allowing only everyday white noise to be heard in the background. But because we are haunted by the knowledge of Peyton's intentions, these scenes are infused with ominous undercurrents. The bulk of the film taps into this idea of framing ordinary events as chilling. The camera lingers on each frame, so the horror of Peyton's gradual parasitic infestation into this household hits us with full impact.

On the flip side of the domestic thriller is a fresh take on a revenge story. Because we find out about Peyton's heartbreaking losses so early in the film, it feels like we are supposed to be rooting for her throughout the movie. It ensures that we are not viewing Peyton's past as a villain origin story, but instead are being offered a holistic perception of her character that will complicate how we respond to her vengeance. On paper, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle really is just your typical domestic thriller, but its execution, performances, and themes make it a gripping watch. Our eyes are captivated by Peyton's unscrupulous villainy and compelling temperament, as she quietly invades the home life of this unsuspecting family, leaving chaos in her wake.

