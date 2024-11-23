One never forgets watching a Park Chan-wook film for the first time. One of the most visually vibrant and thematically bracing directors of his era, Park revolutionized the thriller genre for decades, beginning from his breakout film, Joint Security Area, to his 2022 Hitchcockian riff on obsession, Decision to Leave. The consensus in the film world states that Park's most renowned film, Oldboy, is the peak of his abilities, a savage revenge thriller that is equally garish and bone-chilling. However, time will be the kindest to Park's true masterpiece, The Handmaiden, a perfect storm of a thriller that is erotic, twisted, and haunting that should've been a disaster in anyone else's hands, but under Park's calculated direction, the spontaneity of its tonal shifts underline the precariousness of human nature and our perverse desires.

Park Chan-wook Examines Human's Darkest Desires in 'The Handmaiden'

Not bound to the same restrictions in Hollywood, Park Chan-wook's creative versatility and knack for genre blending is the foundation of his expressive style. Whether it's his morbidly comic vampire movie, Thirst, a brutal revenge thriller, Lady Vengeance, or a psychological drama, Stoker, Park's authorial stamp is immediately discernible. Recently, he transitioned to television with The Sympathizer on HBO, a bizarre spy comedy crossed with a Vietnam War historical backdrop. In Park's oeuvre, the world is presented as a cruel place, but it doesn't mean you can't laugh at your own misery or marvel at the strange beauty it has to offer. These sentiments came crashing together in The Handmaiden, an equally mesmerizing and messy portrait of passion and regret. Set in Japanese-occupied Korea in 1930, the film, based on the novel Fingersmith, follows the dashing Count Fujiwara (Ha Jung-woo), a con artist who recruits a girl, Nam Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri), to become the maid to a wealthy Japanese heiress, Hideko (Kim Min-hee), so that she can marry the Count. He plans on obtaining her wealth and sending the emotionally insecure Hideko to a psychiatric hospital.

Divided into three chapters, The Handmaiden unwinds into a tale of double-crossing and manipulation, with the naive Sook-hee being the prime target of this scheme orchestrated by Fujiwara and Hideko. In the same vein as classic noirs like The Big Sleep or psycho-sexual thrillers like Vertigo, attempting to comprehend every plot detail is a fool's errand, as the characters themselves are bewildered by their reality. This trio of principal characters is uncertain of their concrete longings in life. Instead, they crave abstract desires for love and wealth, just for the sake of being married and rich. Although Sook-hee is hired to swindle Hideko, she ends up falling in love with her. Park translates the precariousness of human psychology with vigor on the screen, perfectly blending goals and desires into one tangled cloud of dysphoria, embodied by the blended identities of the two women in the third chapter and the intertwining motivations of Fujiwara and Hideko's uncle, Kouzaki (Cho Jin-woong), whose obsession with immersing himself into Japanese culture devolves into stark fetishization.

Park Chan-wook's Is at His Most Lurid and Stylish in 'The Handmaiden'

At nearly two and a half hours, with a triptych structure containing a twist and turn at every major checkpoint in the plot, The Handmaiden is Park's most sprawling film. Under anyone else's direction, it would have been overwrought and indulgent, but Park showed his hand as a master genre filmmaker in his 2016 film. As the director of Oldboy, which has inspired more squeamish audience responses than any film this century, Park Chan-wook prefers to keep his movies lurid and in-your-face. Where The Handmaiden differs from the rest of his filmography is that the director is actively probing the psychological lusts and temptations of his characters with unforeseen levels of human empathy. Park's genre flexing, particularly the steamy eroticism and the onslaught of twists, is less rooted in genre exploitation and more deeply considered characterization.

Make no mistake, Park Chan-wook is having a blast behind the camera, as every shot and sequence oozes sexuality and melodrama. Whether it's an intimate romantic encounter or a fixation on the architecture inside the heir's home, Park's admiration for this social environment is palpable, even if he's spotlighting each character's darkest obsessions and agonizing sources of unrequited love. Park, with his vibrant direction akin to Alfred Hitchcock on steroids, is in complete control of the various tonal shifts throughout the film, juggling various thrillers, the erotic, heist, romantic, and psychological variety, specifically. The Handmaiden's mishmash of styles, combining an elegant Victorian England backdrop with modern Japanese architecture, is equally inspired. One of the most dynamic films of the last decade, The Handmaiden unveils a new layer or twist at every minute, keeping viewers permanently on the edge of their seats.

