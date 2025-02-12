2025 is about to be that year for fans of the dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale, which hasn’t aired on small screens in over two years. Thankfully, the Hulu series is set to return sometime this year with its sixth and final season after such a long wait. While no arrival date has been announced, the installment has progressed excellently, with filming already at its end, as confirmed by stars O.T. Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel via Instagram.

Filming of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, which began in September 2024, wrapped on Monday, February 10, as revealed on Fagbenle’s Instagram. He shared a couple of behind-the-scenes images featuring co-stars from the upcoming season, including Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, and Brugel. The actor who stars as Luke, June’s husband before Gilead, also added a simple caption, saying: “THATS A WRAP on the final season of Handmaids! It’s coming soon! Any predictions?”

As for Brugel, who portrays Rita in The Handmaid’s Tale, she posted an Instagram reel on Tuesday, February 4, with several more photos and clips from the set, as cast and crew members have fun behind the scenes. Taking to the caption, she penned a heartfelt note while also referencing Margaret Atwood —on whose book the series is based:

“Decades from now, should you ask me what I remember of you, I will recount my very own liberation from a life that did not serve me. And the laughter. And holding hands with Margaret. But most of all, without fail, I shall remember the dancing. That’s how love goes. #serieswrap.”

The Cast of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6