The red cloaks. The wall. The rebellion. These are the images conjured up when fans of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale think of the acclaimed series, starring Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, and Ann Dowd. With season 5 tunneling into its end, viewers have been bombarded with questions, answers, and moral dilemmas that will continue on into the sixth and final season.

Although riddled with political commentary, The Handmaid’s Tale pervades a multitude of themes at its core, explored through the plot, relationships, and individual characters. Although the series has had its fair share of criticism - particularly for its brazen depictions of the horrors of Gilead - it is the full-frontal scenes that may be tough to watch but are vital to allowing viewers to see every important theme in the show. From comments on social engineering to trauma, here is every paramount theme in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Social Engineering

One of the most notable aspects of Gilead is the way in which the country was founded, and the ways in which it is run. A religious sect within America began to grow wary of the future, with declining birthrates, environmental pollution causing health issues, and an aversion to traditional gender roles.

Enforcing religious values into a new society, the Sons of Jacob executed attacks on American citizens and captured women who were of value to their new society. In their ideal world, everyone is heterosexual, wants to have children, and will do anything to uphold their religious standard, even if their actions are not followed in the bible. The social engineering in The Handmaid’s Tale makes an argument that there is no such thing as a perfect society, even when there is the belief that it can be achieved through extravagant change.

Oppression And Rebellion

Oppression of women is the foundation of Gileadean society to ensure that birthrates are up, and that women are set in traditional roles of domestic duties, under the guidance of men in high places. With Commanders, Guardians, Angels, and any other men setting the laws and regulations over women, the patriarchal theocracy cements any holes in their power that allows women to seep into rebellion.

The systematic oppression became internalized for a lot of the women, who accepted their position and take on Gileadean beliefs. It is only a few, like June (Elisabeth Moss), Emily (Alexis Bledel), and Esther (Mckenna Grace) who reject the teachings of Gilead, and actively fight against it. Despite the risk of injury or death, rebellion, no matter how large or small, is what slowly allows Gilead to come undone. The theme of oppression and rebellion serves as a motivation - never give up and never stop fighting.

Religion

The religious themes within the series can be misconstrued as an atheist perspective trying to persuade viewers that religion is the root of all evil; however, the true currents of the religious plot in The Handmaid’s Tale actually alludes to the manipulation of power for those of high status.

From the story of Rachel and Leah as justification for the use of Handmaids to the idea of stoning and hangings as a suitable means of criminal justice, religion is merely the cloak on the back of evil. Most of the characters retain their beliefs, but some become disarrayed by the true meaning of the scripture.

Fertility

In a world where fertile women are forced to become concubines, themes of fertility and gender roles become prominent. Fertility is a hindrance and a blessing in Gilead - where fertile women are forced to have children regardless of their wishes, but if they do not conceive, they face death in the Colonies.

However, for the sake of survival in Gilead, pregnancy becomes the only form of protection. In a world where gender roles are slowly dissipating, the idea of a woman’s worth being tied to conceiving children is seen as misogynistic, and in current political discourses where women’s rights to their own bodies are being challenged, the show’s plot revolving around the orchestration of bodies is haunting and relevant.

Environmental Consequences

One of the reasons why Gilead exists in the first place is an economic solution to the environmental consequences of human industrialization. Gilead utilizes means of combating climate change, such as managing agricultural systems through organic and sustainable methods and decreasing fossil fuel emissions.

Environmentalism and population control go hand-in-hand in Gilead, where the deterioration of the climate impacted fertility and the survival of newborns. Unfortunately, that meant that anyone capable of carrying children once captured in Gilead was subject to means of control, from forced births and sterilizations (as punishment) to the banning of birth control. The theme of environmental consequences serves as a warning to viewers of the outreaching issues that come alongside it.

Survival

The series’ most iconic quote, “Nolite te bastardes carborundorum”, or “Don’t let the bastards grind you down”, comes from the show’s theme of survival. Survival is the vessel that drives The Handmaid’s Tale plot and is not just about staying alive, but in some circumstances, conforming to hostile environments and inflicted rules, and committing transgressions despite their moral compass.

In the series, survival means rejecting the patriarchal theocracy in any way - big or small - to retain part of the self, in order to conserve energy for fighting back. For characters like June, survival isn’t just for herself, but for her family.

Loss Of Agency

Women lose their individuality, their rights, and their freedoms. Wives are nothing but an attachment of a Commander; Marthas are domestic help, Handmaids are walking wombs, and Aunts are teachers. And, for those who are viewed as sinful - through inhumane reasoning including homosexuality and failure to conceive - the title of ‘Unwoman’ is awarded to them.

The loss of agency in Gilead under the patriarchy comes as a means of keeping the power structure in place, with men as dominant figures who reap all the benefits. A small part of agency is celebrated in the series through small victories against oppressors, which is what keeps the characters surviving in Gilead.

Love

When June is first captured in Gilead, her love for Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Hannah (Jordana Blake) becomes her reason for survival, however, when she begins to lose faith in seeing her family again, June allows herself to fall in love with Nick (Max Minghella), who is stuck in the same oppressive sanctions.

June also allowed herself to become close with some of her fellow handmaids, including Emily (Alexis Bledel), Janine (Madeline Brewer), Alma (Nina Kiri) and Brianna (Bahia Watson), who formed bonds that eventually aided in their work resisting against Gilead. Without love, June didn’t have any reason to keep fighting, where her story might’ve become one of servitude or death.

Faith

Faith is a significant theme in The Handmaid’s Tale, for it is a thing that blinded evil actions, and kept characters like June and Moira (Samira Wiley) strong throughout hardship. Faith in the series is followed through two means - religion and the belief that better days will come.

Although The Handmaid’s Tale is often critiqued as an anti-religious series, it merely uses religion as a tool for manipulation and justification for actions. Throughout the show, all the characters retain their religious beliefs, for they have a deeper connection with their deity, and know that the trauma they are enduring is not the doing of a God. Likewise, faith is the hope that change will come in the characters’ lives, either through their actions or those of others, that will save them from a life of suffering.

Trauma Bonds

Especially prevalent in seasons 4 and 5, The Handmaid’s Tale explores the impact of trauma on an individual - from their responses to everyday life to their ability to move on, and even their obsession with their oppressor. Trauma bonds are a complicated theme that the show attempts to unravel, where the relationship between June and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), June and Nick, Janine and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), and Fred (Joseph Fiennes) and June are explored.

Especially for June, trauma bonds are present in her life beyond her escape to Canada, where she is forever longing for the chance to see Serena and Fred again, even if her intent is violence; and wishing to feel the safety that Nick provided her, even though she is in love with Luke. The show’s multitude of responses to trauma, as seen in the difference between Moira’s healing and June’s healing, provides a multi-faceted reality about how individuals respond after escaping trauma.

