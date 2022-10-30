Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale depicts a compelling social ranking system within a totalitarian regime, where each citizen has particular rules and roles that serve to uphold a moral standard to which they believe will satisfy God, and bring them closer to Heaven’s gates, whilst solving prominent world issues like infertility and environmental crisis. The leading women in the series include Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, and Amanda Brugel: each of whom have played their unique roles within Gileadean society. The series, now streaming its fifth season, primarily centers around women’s roles in Gilead; particularly under the clutches of men in power.

One of the highest ranking women in Gilead has its perks although being a Wife means its own duties within the home, to their Commander, and to God. The life of a Wife can be particularly monotonous, especially if she is not able to conceive her own child, which amasses in fake smiles, loneliness, and bitterness: all of which is generally taken out on the women of lower classes.

10/10 They Must Dress In Teal

Under Gileadean power structure, women must be dressed in modest clothing appropriate to their social standing, in order for each individual to be correctly treated. For Wives, appearance marks a major part of their role in society, where anything that is considered to soil their appearance can make them seem lesser.

Wives are dressed in modest dresses of varying shades of teal/blue, indicative of their supposed ‘purity’ as non-sinners (compared to the violent, but fertile, shade of red the handmaids wear). Within this color range is various shades and dress varieties, with darker shades denoting a higher-status Wife (such as one married to a Commander) versus a lighter blue for those married to Angels or Eyes.

9/10 Their Primary Concern Is Motherhood

A major part of the religion followed in Gilead dictates the importance of child bearing as being a woman’s purpose, which indicated the need for handmaids in a global barren sphere.

Regardless of whether a Wife can have her own children or she relies on the handmaid system, it is expected that the Wife’s primary duty - and only goal - is to look after them, and raise them in the same nature that will make them a good partner for the future Commanders. During the period between conception or pregnancy, Wives will spend their time preparing the handmaid for birth, providing them with support.

8/10 They Must Be Subservient To Their Husbands

More of a societal expectation than a definitive rule, Wives are expected to stand by their husbands at all times. This means to never answer back, correct their husband, or question their actions, while doing whatever is commanded of them.

Wives must accept any actions of their Commander, regardless of infidelity or cruelty, as well as any punishment that comes their way. With the social ranking dictating that men are the only ones in charge, women are expected to be subservient to them. The relationship dynamic between a husband and wife is unequal in Gilead, allowing for Commanders to abuse their higher status.

7/10 No Reading Or Writing

One of the most ironic rules that all women (asides Aunts) must follow, is that reading and writing of all kinds is banned. Magazines, newspapers, and any type of font does not exist in Gilead in the plain sight of women (outside of the bible). Even in the food shops, words are replaced with symbols.

Although the society is deeply religious, the denial of the right to read and write about scripture becomes troubling even to the Wives, where in season 2, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) confronts the committee of high Commanders to change this fundamental law. In retaliation, her finger is severed for reading aloud a biblical verse. While there is no justification for this law existing, viewers can assume it is a governing tactic to ensure women ‘stay in their place’, by not being able to access anything that they can use against the Commanders.

6/10 Must Uphold Religious Standards

The very basis of Gilead’s existence was the need to instill religious values back into a society that had gone ‘corrupt’ with supposed sins. As such, Wives are expected to uphold the highest of religious standards in accordance with Gilead’s rules and regulations - but at the same time, turn their heads away from their husband’s transgressions under the guise of loyalty and subservience.

Under the practice, Wives must dress modestly, engage only in feminine activities, have a desire for children and the ability to properly care for them, greet others with the proper Gilead formalities, and of course, pray.

5/10 Must Have A Handmaid If Infertile

One of the primary political and socio-economic concerns Gilead wished to aid during its establishment related to the global decline in birthrates, with a growing number of births resulting in stillborns or disabled children. Blaming a rise of promiscuity and access to birth control and abortions, Gilead conceived the idea of the Handmaid system; capturing women who are of childbearing age or whom have already had children to become concubines of the state. In the age of infertility, Wives were still awarded the luxury of living in the upper class, so long as they had children by any means necessary.

For those too old to bear their own, or those who are infertile, Wives must agree to pick out a suitable Handmaid for the Commanders to impregnate. Being childless is a social taboo in Gilead, and frowned upon as though the Wives are not fulfilling their duty, coercing them into submission.

4/10 Must Not Engage In 'Men's Talk'

Another unofficial rule of Gilead refers to a woman’s place in the system of politics, governing, and other important matters. With the patriarchal dominance of Gilead, Commanders have pushed out any ways in which a woman has more rights than them; to the point where speaking out against, or even speaking about anything remotely ‘masculine’ in nature is frowned upon.

Despite a lot of the Wives and Aunts having a significant part in the creation of Gilead - like Serena Joy’s right-wing religious book ‘A Woman’s Place’ becoming a template for female domesticity and a revision of biblical roles - women left their voices behind to live a life of complete subservience and unaccountability for anything that governs the ways they live.

3/10 They Have Two Choices Of Hobbies

Following on from the Wives exclusion in political discussions outside of gossip, Wives tend to live out a lackadaisical daily routine. Wives are forbidden from general housework in fear of lowering their status, so any cooking and cleaning is left to the household’s Martha and Handmaid to complete.

If a Wife has no children in the household, their level of independence and control is lessened, where they are encouraged to spend their time doing menial and traditionally feminine hobbies such as gardening and knitting. Unable to leave their house unless accompanied by their husband, or for the purpose of births and other events, Wives become trapped within their own walls.

2/10 Wives Must Be Present In The Ceremony

Unanimously the most despised rule in Gilead revolves around the proceedings of the Ceremony - a monthly ritualized rape of the household Handmaid in hopes of conception. Wives must be present for the Ceremony, from the scripture reading through to the conception attempt, in order for the process to be legitimized under Gileadean law (without them present, it is counted as rape).

Wives sit at the head of the bed with the Handmaid between their legs, holding their hands as a means of spiritual connection between the Commander, their ‘vessel’, and herself. The ruling was created by Commander Pryce (Robert Curtis Brown), who suggested the Wives’ involvement to prevent the feeling of ‘violation’, and instead an encouragement of these supposed intramarital sexual acts be not deemed as adultery due to the goal of pregnancy.

1/10 Wives Must Stay With Their Husbands, 'Till Death Do They Part

And yet, despite the harsh conditions in which Wives must live in Gilead with, they are not afforded the luxury of the modern world and its view on divorce. Deemed as a sacred duty of man and woman, Wives are forced to forgive their husbands no matter the infidelity or abuse they endure, for the sake of appearances in their social circles.

Women are taught to be codependent on the security and support that the Commanders provide, with the threat of becoming a Handmaid, Martha, being sent to the colonies, or death, looming over them if they misstep their boundary. Instead, Wives only have the chance of a new Commander in the event of their husband’s death, for it is a social transgression to be an unmarried woman in Gilead.

