Things continue to get darker and darker for June (Elisabeth Moss) on The Handmaid's Tale — because she's got work to do. As revealed in this first trailer for the return of Hulu's Emmy-winning dystopian drama, the world is in chaos as war lurks on the horizon, though at least the Voice of the Resistance (as played by Oprah Winfrey, first introduced as an unseen radio host in Season 2) is there to support the fight.

In the 10-episode upcoming season, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.The cultural phenomenon picks up where we left off, with June’s fight for freedom against Gilead. But the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

Whatever happens next to June, Season 4 won't mark the end of her story — The Handmaid's Tale has already been renewed for a fifth season. The series stars Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger. In addition, one new cast member has already been announced — Mckenna Grace (I, Tonya, not related to Kiernan Shipka despite the very strong resemblance) plays Mrs. Keyes, a character described by Deadline as "a sharply intelligent, teenaged wife of a much older Commander who rules her farm and household with confidence.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 will premiere April 28 on Hulu. Check out the trailer (and a few photos from it) below.

