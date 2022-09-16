The Handmaid's Tale has finally returned to our screens, as the Hulu original premiered its fifth season on September 14. In just two episodes, the new season has offered viewers a lot to think about heading into the remainder of the season. Though every question won't be answered yet, Hulu has shared two inside look clips at the premiere episodes, offering some break downs on pivotal moments from the episodes.

The first clip breaks down episode 1 of the season, "Morning." The episode picks up in the aftermath of June killing Fred Waterford, showing how she has thus far dealt with what she and the other women did. The inside look brings viewers a little deeper into June's psyche, including the importance of blood literally on her hands, and how she views the murder. Cast members Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski, and O-T Fagbenle breakdown not only June's response, but delve more into how their respective characters react to June's actions. Executive producers Warren Littlefield, Bruce Miller, Yahlin Chang, and Eric Tuchman are also included.

The second inside look breaks down episode 2, "Ballet." It first places focus on Serena as she, Nick, and Commander Lawrence begin to plan Waterford's funeral. Strahovski, Max Minghella, Bradley Whitford, and Tuchman provide insight on Serena's uncertain status and her plans to show the world another side of Gilead. Meanwhile, Moss, Miller, Chang, and costume designer Leslie Kavanagh break down the ending of the episode. They detail the visual importance of the funeral, as well as offer more insight on one character's appearance. As the episode also saw the return of Janine and Esther, Madeline Brewer and Ann Dowd unpack the evolving relationship of the two handmaids and Esther's shocking act of retaliation.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 picks up in the aftermath of June killing Waterford as she struggles to redefine her purpose and identity. As Serena plays the grieving widow, she also begins to bring Gilead's influence into Canada, which viewers have already begun to see in episode 2. Throughout the rest of the season, June, Luke, and Moira will begin their search for Hannah. Within Gilead's borders, Nick, Lawrence, and Aunt Lydia enact their own various reforms.

The series was created by Miller and is adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. Additional Season 5 cast includes Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Genevieve Angelson, and Christine Ko. Hulu has also confirmed that the show will receive a sixth and final season.

Episodes 1 and 2 of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 are streaming now on Hulu. New episodes drop weekly each Wednesday. Check out the new clips below: