This week on The Handmaid’s Tale, viewers find out what happened to June and Luke after they were captured just before crossing back into Canada. Serena continues to face some friction with the Wheelers as her situation begins to feel like déjà vu. In Gilead, Commander Putnam finds himself on the wrong end of retribution.

The new clip breaks down episode 6, titled “Together.” Elisabeth Moss (June) and O-T Fagbenle kick things off as they talk a bit about June and Luke's recent captivity. Where June is probably too used to situations like this, Luke isn't. This week's episode especially emphasized that while Luke is trying his best to better understand June's trauma, he has only received the smallest tastes of it. He struggles to deal with the capture, but June helps where she can.

Executive producer Eric Tuchman leads the clip into Serena's (Yvonne Strahovski) dilemma as she stays with the Wheelers. He reiterates how the Wheelers have created a more oppressive environment for Serena. Strahovski adds that it mirrors when June was a handmaid for the Waterfords. Since Serena began staying with the Wheelers, the "basically a handmaid" atmosphere has been steadily building, with Serena becoming progressively more unsettled and fearful as the Wheelers placed more and more restrictions on her -- due to "safety concerns," of course.

Next, Bradley Whitford (Commander Joseph Lawrence) touches on the fast-paced nature of television and keeping an audience's faith as the clip changes its focus to Commander Putnam's (Stephen Kunken) fatal end by Nick's (Max Minghella) hand. Minghella shares that he doesn't think it was a difficult decision for Nick. Tuchman supports that as he explains that while viewers love to love Nick, he's seen quite a lot in Gilead. This was a justified decision for him. However, Nick's wife Rose (Carey Cox) has more troubling feelings on the matter. Cox shares how Nick's actions change Rose's perception of him. While she isn't a character viewers have seen much of this season, Rose offers small but important tidbits about their home life (including a baby on the way).

Finally, Tuchman and executive producer Yahlin Chang touch on the tense and suspenseful final scene of the episode as Serena and June are once again in confrontation with each other. The meeting occurred after Serena learned that Mr. Wheeler sent Ezra to take care of June once and for all, and Serena felt a need to watch it go down. Chang is especially fond of June's initial reaction upon seeing Serena and the way Moss portrayed it. Tuchman wraps everything up by reminding viewers that June, despite everything, maintains her one hope.

The Handmaid’s Tale is adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. It is created and executive produced by Bruce Miller. Moss, Tuchman, Chang, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd executive produce. MGM Television produces. Additional Season 5 cast includes Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Samira Wiley, Genevieve Angelson, Sam Jaeger, and Amanda Brugel.

Episodes 1-6 of The Handmaid’s Tale are streaming now on Hulu. New episodes release weekly each Wednesday. Check out the inside look below: