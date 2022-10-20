In this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) find themselves in a tough situation after the events of the previous episode. Serena is finally in labor, but the women are stranded, and it’s up to June to help Serena. Will the two find common ground?

The new clip breaks down Episode 7, titled “No Man’s Land.” It begins with Moss explaining June's motives behind helping Serena at all. Since the inception of the series, Serena has primarily been an antagonistic force toward June. Despite everything the women have been through, June still holds on to a sliver of hope that Serena can be better. Moss views the birth as an in for June to finally drive that point home to Serena.

Strahovski builds upon the birthing sequence as she shares her personal experience with home birthing and how it was important to make that realistic in the episode. She expands on the intimacy of the scene and how she brought her experience to the screen. She reiterates what viewers saw in the episode itself, which was one of the most intimate scenes of the show, particularly between June and Serena. Showing them physically close, added a layer to the complex nature of their relationship and brought them to a notable turning point.

As the clip continues, executive producer Yahlin Chang reminds viewers of when June wished Serena's baby would die last season. However, Moss adds that June is a good person, and any desire to see Serena or her baby die quickly dissipated when faced with the possibility. After the birth, June is adamant that Serena and the baby get help. Serena's desperation to stay away from the Wheelers eventually leads her to try and pass the baby on to June. Executive producer Eric Tuchman notes Serena's change in tune as she begins to claim responsibility for her past actions. And though June doesn't forgive Serena, she refuses to do to Serena what Serena did to her.

One major aspect of the episode that the clip doesn't hit on is the ending. Without spoilers, the new bond (whether temporary or longer lasting) that June and Serena formed carries through the episode. Viewers saw moments of it in flashback, but they also saw how the women were affected by it as the episode wraps up. It challenges viewers to extend the same compassion to Serena that June did and leaves room open to wonder if June will continue helping Serena in the upcoming episodes.

The Handmaid’s Tale is adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. It is created and executive produced by Bruce Miller. Moss, Tuchman, Chang, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd executive produce. MGM Television produces. Additional Season 5 cast includes O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Bradley Whitford, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Samira Wiley, Genevieve Angelson, Sam Jaeger, and Amanda Brugel.

Only three episodes remain for this season of The Handmaid’s Tale. Episodes 1-7 are streaming now on Hulu. New episodes release weekly on Wednesdays. Check out the inside look below: