This week on The Handmaid’s Tale, Commander Lawrence approaches June with a tempting offer as he reveals more about his New Bethlehem plans. June and Luke also receive crucial new information. Meanwhile, Serena is officially in a detention center and desperate to get Noah back. A new accompanying inside-look featurette breaks down Episode 8, “Motherland.”

The featurette begins by touching on the earlier scenes of the episode in which June (Elisabeth Moss), Luke (O-T Fagbenle), and Moira (Samira Wiley) are harassed by Canadians expressing an anti-refugee stance. With the unrest now growing in Toronto, Luke and June are kicking into high survival mode. Moss expands on this as she notes that June uses her children and motherhood as a driving survival factor.

Speaking of June's children, getting Hannah (Jordana Blake) back has been a massive storyline throughout the show. In this episode, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) reinvigorates June and Luke's mission through a tempting proposition: New Bethlehem. Through this, Lawrence aims to welcome those who fled Gilead back onto country soil. This time, they would live in a new settlement with much greater freedoms and full amnesty. If June agrees, Lawrence can bring Hannah back to her and Luke. Creator and executive producer Bruce Miller mentions how the team brought a realistic approach to New Bethlehem. Executive producer Yahlin Chang and Whitford discuss New Bethlehem's purpose, and why June being the proverbial first domino would be a large step forward.

RELATED: 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Breaks Down That Pivotal June/Serena Episode

Finally, the clip delves a little into Serena's (Yvonne Strahovski) latest predicament. One month has passed in-universe since the events of the previous episode. Serena is in the detention center and the Wheelers are fostering Noah. Chang notes that in this episode, Serena is fully realizing she has become a handmaid. The signs have been there since the Wheelers were introduced, though Serena refused to actually acknowledge it. Miller talks a bit about Serena's decision between "freedom and servitude," referring to Lawrence breaking the news that Serena can go back to the Wheelers... but solely to nurse Noah. Strahovski wraps up by mentioning how she has no allies. Although June offers a bit of advice in the episode, Serena is almost entirely at a loss.

The Handmaid’s Tale is adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. It was created by Miller who executive produces alongside Moss, Chang, Eric Tuchman, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd. MGM Television produces. Additional Season 5 cast includes Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Genevieve Angelson, Sam Jaeger, and Amanda Brugel.

The penultimate episode of Season 5 arrives next Wednesday, November 2 only on Hulu. Episodes 1-8 are streaming now. Check out the inside look below: