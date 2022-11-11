This week was the Season 5 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, and it packed quite the punch. The episode sees June and Luke make a tough choice after the danger in Toronto escalated. In Gilead, Commander Lawrence solidifies his image while Aunt Lydia continues to work with Janine. The accompanying inside look breaks down the tenth and final episode of the season, titled “Safe.”

The clip begins with Elisabeth Moss (June) reiterating how Toronto has gone from a haven for Gilead refugees to a place nearly as hostile towards them. It's not safe for anyone, but especially for June. Everything culminates in a severe attack on June. Max Minghella (Nick) explains Nick's vehement belief that Commander Lawrence was behind the attack. Though he denies it, Lawrence's loss of all sympathy toward June in an earlier episode doesn't do much to support his claim. As such, it prompts Nick into more action with the Americans, specifically, accepting a deal with Tuello.

Executive producer Bruce Miller expands on how the attack forces June and Luke to realize they are well and truly in danger. With the attack and Luke's protective retaliation resulting in a Canadian's death, there's only one option left for them: run. Executive producer Eric Tuchman and Moss note June and Luke's regrets about Boston while discussing how it's easy to miss dire change over time, while it's happening, until suddenly things are awful.

Image via Hulu

Finally, Miller and Moss note how the episode draws on current events. Miller wanted it to recall history as well as touch on the present day, especially during the final act where all the American refugees are in the train station. Similarly, Moss, who directed the episode, used research on the crisis in Ukraine to inform her decisions for the episode. The two wrap up by talking a bit about the final scene. June and Nichole made it safely onto the train, sans Luke. In the final minutes of the episode, June hears a baby cry, only to discover that it's Noah, and Serena is on the train, too. June is confused, scared, and alone, and even with their intense history, that's something she shares with Serena.

The Handmaid’s Tale is adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. It was created by Miller who executive produces alongside Moss, Tuchman, Warren Littlefield, Yahlin Chang, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd; MGM Television produces the series. Additional Season 5 cast includes Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, O-T Fagbenle, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Genevieve Angelson, Sam Jaeger, Bradley Whitford, and Amanda Brugel.

All episodes of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 are streaming now on Hulu. The show will return for a sixth and final season, though it does not yet have a release window.