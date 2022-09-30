On this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, the conflict between June and Serena begins to really ramp up as June’s anger continues to lead and Serena is released from custody. She also begins to settle into her new role as Gilead’s ambassador in Toronto. Back in Gilead, Aunt Lydia sets out to make some reforms of her own. The inside look featurette offers some more insight on these threads and then some.

The new clip breaks down episode 4 of the season, titled “Dear Offred.” It kicks off with Elisabeth Moss discussing June's not feeling safe, even outside Gilead's borders. It's a feeling that can be easily attributed to Serena's new position in Toronto. Executive producer Yahlin Chang and Yvonne Strahovski (Serena) breakdown how Serena's return holds a massive influence over her growing base of acolytes. As viewers saw in the episode itself, Serena's followers grew more fanatic than in past episodes, giving Serena a new sense of power that could prove rather dangerous not just for June, but potentially for Toronto.

Chang and creator/executive producer Bruce Miller then dive a little more into how the show explores trauma for its female characters. They explained why it was important for them to get it right, and how they went about researching the topic. Miller also presents trauma as it relates to Luke (O-T Fagbenle). On a relationship front, Luke and June have been through quite a lot. Miller emphasizes how those ordeals shape the pair's relationship and a turning point it reaches in the latest episode.

Two other compelling characters throughout the show have been Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). Episode 4 saw the two have a heated argument as Aunt Lydia proposed a new idea for the handmaid system. Lawrence was firmly not on board. In the featurette, Whitford and Dowd explore their characters' distaste for one another and how it comes into play with their plans. Despite Aunt Lydia's rejected idea, Dowd also reveals how Aunt Lydia's power has shifted.

Finally, executive producers Warren Littlefield and Eric Tuchman delve into the tensions that wrapped up episode 4 and the face-to-face confrontation June and Serena had. Miller also offers a little more insight as to why June didn't do what viewers may have been holding their breath for. Just as the funeral was a power move on Serena's part, June's actions served to remind Serena and viewers that she can be formidable too. But as Miller explains, Serena being scared doesn't mean June is safe, and the final moments of their confrontation this episode only scratch the surface.

The Handmaid’s Tale is adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. It is executive produced by Miller, Moss, Tuchman, Chang, Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd. MGM Television produces. Additional Season 5 cast includes Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Samira Wiley, Genevieve Angelson, Sam Jaeger, and Amanda Brugel.

Episodes 1-4 of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 are streaming now on Hulu. New episodes release weekly each Wednesday. Check out the inside look featurette below: