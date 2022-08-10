The fifth season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale is fast approaching, with just over a month left until its premiere. So far, viewers have received first-look images and a teaser trailer for what's to come. Now, Hulu has shared the season's official poster, teasing that "some sins can't be washed away."

While the design in general is fairly plain, the poster offers a loaded message behind its simplicity. It features a pair of hands mostly submerged in blood-red water, though the hands themselves appear to be clean otherwise. However, viewers know that in Gilead, seldom are anyone's hands bloodless, both in a literal and figurative sense. As the owner of the hands is unknown, the poster illustrates that anyone could be trying to "wash away" their past. June (Elisabeth Moss) is a prime example. After her actions in the Season 4 finale that left her literally red-handed, she will have major consequences to face. The poster also reiterates the carnage left behind from everything that's happened in the show thus far.

Season 5 will focus on the fallout of June killing Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) as she tries to rediscover who she is and her purpose. However, it won't be so easy, as Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) plays up her grief over Fred's death to build up her sway in Toronto, with the intention bring Gilead's influence with her into Canada. Meanwhile, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), and Nick (Max Minghella) create an alliance to reform Gilead. June will also continue her fight while she, Luke (O-T Fagbenle), and Moira (Samira Wiley) work to find and save Hannah.

Image via Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale first premiered in 2017 and is adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. The series is set in Gilead, a dystopian version of the U.S. It primarily follows June Osborne, a handmaid who soon joins up with the resistance against Gilead and becomes the center of its conflict. Additional Season 5 cast includes Sam Jaeger, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Christine Ko, and Genevieve Angelson. The series is created and executive produced by Bruce Miller. Other executive producers include Moss, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd. MGM Television produces.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, September 14 with episodes releasing weekly. The first four seasons are available to watch on the streamer. Check out the poster and teaser trailer below: