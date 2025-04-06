Back in 2017, the Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale took the world by storm, quickly earning a reputation as one of the best shows on television. Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed novel, the Hulu series was unflinching in its exploration of difficult subject matter, brought to life by sharp writing and powerful performances. Now, nearly a decade later, the story is heading toward its conclusion with the upcoming sixth and final season. And after a two-year hiatus, even the most devoted fans could probably use a refresher. Season 5 marked a major turning point for several key characters, filled with betrayals, shifting power dynamics, and deeply personal stakes. Here’s everything you need to remember before diving into the series’ final chapter.

June’s Fight Becomes More Urgent Than Ever in Season 5 of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Now living in Canada, June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) remains singularly focused on destroying Gilead and rescuing her daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake). Still consumed by anger and trauma, she celebrated the brutal killing of Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) at the end of Season 4 — even confessing to Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) before turning herself in. Ultimately, she faced no legal consequences, as the crime took place in a neutral zone outside of any official jurisdiction.

Throughout Season 5, U.S. government operative Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) struggled to locate Hannah, fueling June and Luke’s growing desperation. When they learned Hannah was being groomed for an early marriage in Gilead, their mission to save her became even more urgent. Tuello eventually tracked her location, but a U.S.-led military raid failed — costing countless lives and leaving June and Luke more uncertain than ever about their daughter’s fate.

Serena’s Fall Mirrors the World She Helped Create in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5