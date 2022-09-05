Is there a more terrifying fictional world for women than Gilead? Living in a society ruled by power-hungry religious fanatics who make it their duty to ensure that women are brutally subjugated, forced into child-bearing slavery, can only work limited roles, cannot own properties, careers, or handle money, and are not allowed to read. While The Handmaid’s Tale might be a heavy watch because of its social commentary, those of us that have been able to stick around for this long are excited to see its new season.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian totalitarian society, following a second American Civil War. In this world, fertile women are called “Handmaids” and are assigned to the homes of the ruling elite to be forced to bear children for their male masters (called Commanders) and their wives. The show follows the life of June Osborne, a handmaid who has been assigned to the home of the Gileadan Commander Fred Waterford and his wife Serena Joy, who were key players in the rise of Gilead. But, a resistant June tries to fight the oppressive system and free herself and other women.

The Handmaid’s Tale was created for television by Bruce Miller and produced by Nina Fiore, John Herrera, Kim Todd, Joseph Boccia, and Lisa Clapperton. Since the show's premiere, it has received huge critical acclaim and has won several awards including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Series and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama.

The first season of The Handmaid's Tale premiered on April 26, 2017, and the season followed June’s (now renamed Offred) new reality in Gilead as she tried to break free and reunite with her daughter, Hannah, (who she later realizes is stuck in Gilead with her). In the second season, June got very close to escaping but decided to hand over her newborn daughter to escape while she went back to Gilead. In the third season, June helped lots of women and children escape and in season four, June finally escaped Gilead and is now working with her husband, Luke, and her friend, Moira, to fight Gilead from a distance with the hopes of saving the women there and reuniting with her daughter, Hannah.

Now, with a new season underway, we’re sure you’re eager to see what lies next for June so here’s everything you need to know about The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 from the release date to the plot.

What Is The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 About?

The official synopsis for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 reads,

“In Season 5, June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power.”

Hulu released the official trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 on July 14, 2022. The trailer teases a battle between a grieving Serena and June. While June seems proud of her actions, (killing Commander Waterford at the end of the previous season), it seems like his widow, Serena isn't going to back down without a fight. Who’s going to come out on top? Will Gilead’s influence take over Canada? Is June safe? The trailer leaves us with many questions that can only be answered in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5.

Hulu released the full trailer for Season 5 on August 24, 2022. The trailer shows even more of what the season will entail of, promising an emotional and explosive next chapter.

When Will The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Be Released?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Where Can You Stream The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?

You can stream The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 on Hulu. If you don't have Hulu, you can subscribe to the streaming platform at $6.99 per month (with ads) or at $12.99 per month (without ads).

Who’s In The Cast Of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?

Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award winner, Elisabeth Moss will return this season to play June Osborne. Moss is best known for playing Peggy Olson in the AMC drama show, Mad Men and Detective Robin Griffin in the BBC miniseries Top of the Lake. Moss has also starred in critically acclaimed films such as The One I Love, and The Invisible Man.

Yvonne Strahovski, who is best known for playing CIA agent Sarah Walker in the NBC spy drama series Chuck, and Hannah McKay in the Showtime drama, Dexter, will return to portray Serena Joy Waterford in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. She has also starred in films such as Manhattan Night and He's Out There.

Ann Dowd will be back to play the brutal and terrifying Aunt Lydia. Dowd is best known for playing Patricia "Patti" Levin on the HBO series The Leftovers, a role which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. Dowd is also known for playing Linda in the drama film, Mass, a role which earned her critical acclaim including nominations from BAFTA and The Critics' Choice Awards.

Samira Wiley, best known for playing Poussey Washington in the Netflix comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black will return this season to join June in the fight for freedom. Wiley is also known for her role in films such as Detroit and Social Animals.

Also returning this season are Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Bradley Whitford, and Amanda Brugel.

One cast member who won’t be returning this season is Alexis Bledel, who portrayed Emily across the previous four seasons of the show. In May 2022, the actress announced that after much thought, she has decided to step away from the show at this time. It is currently unknown if her character will be replaced with another actress or written off the show.

Some new cast members joining this season include Christine Ko and Genevieve Angelson.