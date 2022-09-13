The Handmaid’s Tale has never been the most comfortable show to watch, but it definitely keeps us glued to our seats. The dystopian television series, an adaptation of the 1985 novel written by Margaret Atwood, is a gritty take on what happens when the United States collapses and is overruled by a totalitarian, theocratic government. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 picks up where Season 4 left off. Last time, in an epic plot twist of sorts, main protagonist June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) and her former Handmaids had their revenge on their ex-master Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). Without getting too much into details (and spoilers), let’s just say things didn’t end so well for Fred.

With a slew of disadvantageous social classes, in which women become the subject of brutal subjugation and slavery, the show is not easy to sit through, but it’s as eye-opening as it gets. Although it is filled with dreary, depressing scenes, the characters continuously exhibit glimmers of hope. Every cloud is bound to have a silver lining, even the darkest ones. Winner of eight Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama, here’s how you can watch the latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Is The Handmaid's Tale Streaming Online?

Absolutely! Fans of the show can stream The Handmaid’s Tale exclusively on Hulu.

When Does The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Premiere?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 is set to premiere on September 14, 2022. The first two all-new episodes will be released on the initial release date, followed by weekly releases every Wednesday. Currently, Season 5 is set to have a total of 10 episodes, with eight episodes having been made available for critics.

Is There a Trailer For The Handmaid's Tale Season 5?

The trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 was released by Hulu on August 25, 2022. Season 5 shifts its focus to the aftermath of June’s revenge on Fred, her previous master and rapist. Although Fred finally got what he deserves, June wants more. With new-found adrenaline rushing in her veins, June wants to make sure that her enemies, specifically Fred’s wife Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), are well aware of how much of a threat she is.

Of course, this switch to June’s darker side is bound to bring numerous dangers, not just to herself but also to the people around her. Things don’t get any easier as the newly-widowed Serena strives to bring Gilead’s deadly influence to the grounds of Toronto and the rest of Canada.

Can You Stream The Handmaid's Tale Without Hulu?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to stream The Handmaid’s Tale without Hulu. If you don’t have Hulu yet, you can instantly subscribe to one of their four plans: Hulu ($6.99/month), Hulu No Ads ($12.99/month), Hulu + Live TV now with Disney+ and ESPN+ ($69.99/month), or Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV now with Disney+ and ESPN+ ($75.99/month).

What Is The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 About?

Here is the official synopsis for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5:

In Season 5, June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power.

Who’s In the Cast of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5?

Elisabeth Moss makes her return as June Osborne, the main protagonist and hero of the series. June was captured by Gilead officials after trying to escape to Canada with her husband and daughter. Because Luke is a divorced man, June’s marriage is not properly acknowledged and instead regarded as adultery in this dystopian society, ultimately branding her as a handmaid. Moss, whose early works include The West Wing and Mad Men, is the recipient of multiple awards, including the Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

Unlike previous seasons, Joseph Fiennes, who plays June’s master Commander Fred Waterford, will not be making a return to Season 5. Instead, Yvonne Strahovski will take on a more dominant role in the show as Serena Joy Waterford, Fred’s wife. Previously a conservative cultural activist, she presents herself in a very poised manner. But don’t let appearances fool you - she is just as capable as her husband when it comes to hunting down June. Strahovski is an Australian actress whose previous projects range from Chuck to 24: Live Another Day.

Other cast members we can see in Season 5 includes Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo, a former waitress who was forced into becoming a Handmaid at the same time as June. Ann Dowd, who stars as Aunt Lydia Clements, is back as the woman-in-charge behind the harsh mistreatment of the Handmaids. Max Minghella returns as Commander Nick Blaine, a former drifter, and Commander Waterford’s personal driver. In the show, he once developed feelings for June but it turned out he was a spy for Gilead. Samira Wiley plays Moira Strand, June’s college best friend and an escaped handmaid.

O.T. Fagbenle also comes back to play June’s husband, Luke Bankole, who managed to escape to Canada. Amanda Brugel, appearing as June’s closes ally, Rita Blue, previously played a recurring role before finally becoming part of the main cast. The same goes for Sam Jaeger, who plays U.S. operative Mark Tuello, and Bradley Whitford, taking on the role of Commander Joseph Lawrence. Alexis Bledel, who played Emily/Ofglen in the show, announced in May 2022 that she will be stepping away from the show. However, at the moment, it is unclear whether Biedel’s character will be entirely written off the show, or will be replaced by another actress.

What Was Production Like for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 (And Is There a Season 6)?

News of the Season 5 renewal for The Handmaid’s Tale was announced on December 10, 2020, just ahead of the premiere of its fourth season. Production for the new series took place in Toronto, beginning in February 2022 and continuing through July. As of September 8, 2022, The Handmaid’s Tale is reportedly set to return for a sixth and final season after this installment.