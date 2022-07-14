Today is a blessed day for viewers of The Handmaid's Tale. Hulu has dropped the first teaser for the show's upcoming fifth season. The teaser shows that the fight is never really over for Elisabeth Moss' June. Viewers are thrust back into the dystopian world of Gilead as the teaser suggests that the stakes have been ramped up to 11.

The teaser starts with a blood-spattered June (Moss) washing her hands as she remembers what she and the others did to Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), revealing that she wants Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) to know exactly who was responsible for his death. We then see Serena grieving her loss, though viewers following the show know that nothing is ever fully what it seems on the surface with Serena. June's voiceover then reveals that she's not done with Gilead just yet.

Despite her determination, Luke (O-T Fagbenle) urges June to forget Serena. However, the public attention on Fred's death won't make it that easy for her. As tension builds, title cards reveal that "the battle comes home" as Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) emphasizes the dire situation June now faces. The trailer concludes in an explosive way as June and Serena come face to face, and June says in voiceover, "Let's fight."

Image via Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 follows June as she faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford at the end of last season, struggling to find her new purpose and identity. She works with Luke and Moira (Samira Wiley) to fight Gilead and find Hannah. Serena leans into the role of grieving widow, building her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence begins to seep across the border into Canada. Meanwhile, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) join forces to reform Gilead.

The Handmaid's Tale first premiered in 2017 and is adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. Several regular cast members return for Season 5, including Moss, Strahovski, Fagbenle, Jaeger, Wiley, Whitford, Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Max Minghella, and Amanda Brugel. The new season welcomes Christine Ko in a recurring role.

The series was created by Bruce Miller, who executive produces alongside Moss, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd. MGM Television produces.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 premieres on Wednesday, September 14 only on Hulu. New episodes will drop weekly. Seasons 1-4 are available now on the streamer. Check out the Season 5 teaser below: