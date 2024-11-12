We aren’t saying that art is imitating life by any means, but it is a tad bit ironic that Hulu has dropped the first-look images for the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale today. At long last, the series will return to screens everywhere, following more than a two-year hiatus since the Season 5 finale debuted in November 2022. As of right now, no specific release date has been set for the production to return to the streamer, but a vague window of spring has been teased. In addition to the images, which were initially unveiled by the show’s star Elisabeth Moss (The Invisible Man) on her Instagram, the actress also penned a message to fans, writing:

“Here’s a sneak peek at what we’ve been up to… We are hard at work on the final season and I’m so excited to share with you guys these first look images!!! These are from episodes 1 and 2, directed by yours truly, and episode 3, directed by @thisIsdavidl, all shot by @nicdaleydp. ” - Lizzie Moss

Fans will be thrilled to see so many familiar faces who we’ve come to both love and absolutely detest over the production’s first five seasons. Master of horror, Ann Dowd (Hereditary, The Exorcist: Believer) can be seen in one image reprising her role as Aunt Lydia - a woman who audiences have been repulsed by since the show first premiered back in 2017, while another showcases Max Minghella’s (Teen Spirit) Commander Nick Blaine. From the jump, many of us didn’t fully put our trust into Nick and his blossoming romance with Moss’s June, and the distrust finally paid off when he was revealed to be a spy for Gilead.

Who Else Will Appear in Season 6 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’?

Not featured in the first lineup of images are a handful of cast members that will bring the story to an end, including, Bradley Whitford (The West Wing), Madeline Brewer (Orange is the New Black), Sam Jaeger (Devil in Ohio), Ever Carradine (All My Life) and Josh Charles (The Good Wife).

Take a look at the fresh batch of photos above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about The Handmaid’s Tale’s final season. Catch up on the show with the first five seasons now streaming on Hulu.

