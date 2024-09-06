A very happy praise be to all the fans of The Handmaid’s Tale as we’ve received word that production on the show’s sixth and final season has finally begun. It’s been a full two years since the fifth season came and went and many have been wondering if there even was another installment on the way but finally our prayers (and questions) have been answered. Seeing as how the final season was given the greenlight before the penultimate even premiered, it’s surprising that cameras are just picking up but with the actor’s and writer’s strike last summer and fall, Hollywood is still in recovery mode.

While not much has been released plotwise, we do know that a handful of familiar faces will be returning for the grand finale. Holding things down in the leading role is Elisabeth Moss (The Invisible Man) as June Osborne, along with others including Max Minghella (The Social Network) as Commander Nick Blaine, Yvonne Strahovski (The Tomorrow War) as Serena Joy Waterford, Ann Dowd (The Leftovers) as Aunt Lydia Clements, O-T Fagbenle (Presumed Innocent) as Luke Bankole, Samira Wiley (Orange is the New Black) as Moira Strand, Amanda Brugel (Dark Matter) as Rita Blue, Ever Carradine (Runaways) as Naomi Putnam, Sam Jaeger (Law & Order) as Mark Tuello, Bradley Whitford (Get Out) as Commander Joseph Lawrence, Madeline Brewer (Orange is the New Black) as Janine Lindo, and Josh Charles (The Good Wife).

Where Season 6 Will Begin

Image via Hulu

Earlier in the year, Moss teased that production would be picking up in the summer and now, in September, the gang’s back together again. Although she revealed the window for cameras to get rolling, she didn’t give much up as far as plot goes. So far, we’ve followed Moss’s June, a woman who, after the country fell into the hands of the religious far right, was forced to perform “handmaid” duties for a family known as the Waterfords. Primarily, June and the other handmaids were expected to bear children for the family. Not ready to go down without a fight, June quickly becomes part of the resistance, doing everything she can to undermine the men who now control everything. In the fifth season, we caught up with June after she murdered her overseer, Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). She finally makes it to her husband, Luke (Fagbenle), and the pair’s number one goal is to find their missing daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake).

Now that production has begun on the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, audiences can expect further updates in the upcoming weeks and months. You can catch up on the first five seasons as they’re now streaming on Hulu.