The sixth and final season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale is set to premiere this week, on the back of positive reviews and with a rich legacy to live up to. The dystopian thriller series stars Elisabeth Moss as a woman who fights back against a totalitarian society where women have been reduced to breeding machines. Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale debuted in 2017 to positive reviews, and has emerged as one of the defining series of the first wave of streaming. In many ways, it put Hulu on the map in the early days, and has since achieved tremendous success on the awards circuit.

The final season of The Handmaid's Tale, set to debut on April 8 with three episodes, and will conclude with a finale on May 27. As per the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the new season currently holds a perfect 100% approval rating. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing wrote that "the final season doubles as a compelling conclusion thanks to strong plotting, incisive commentary, and never-better performances." Critical acclaim isn't an alien concept to the show, which has routinely delivered excellent scores across seasons. The first season holds a 94% rating, while the fourth season dropped to a 70%. But this was as low as things ever got.

Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale focuses on New Bethlehem, a proposed modern version of the totalitarian land of Gilead, more liberal than previous versions. But this is a ruse. Moss' character, June, is determined to destroy it, while attempting to rescue her daughter from Gilead's evil clutches. Alongside Moss, the series also stars Bradley Whitford, O-T Fagbenle, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, and others.

'The Handmaid's Tale' Will Continue with a Sequel Series