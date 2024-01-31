The Big Picture The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 will begin filming this summer, but no specific start month has been announced.

Viewers may have to wait until 2025 for the new season, but this release window has not been confirmed by Hulu.

The series centers around June Osborne's resistance against the dystopian society of Gilead and her mission to find her daughter, Hannah.

Praise be! Just over a year following the Season 5 finale, The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 has finally received an update. Recently, series star Elisabeth Moss shared a promising step forward for the Hulu series' upcoming final season. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Moss revealed that The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 is set to begin filming sometime this summer, though she didn't provide a specific start month. Additionally, Moss speculated that viewers may have to wait until 2025 for the new season, but the release window has not been further confirmed by Hulu.

Set in a dystopian and theocratic society known as Gilead, The Handmaid's Tale centers on June Osborne (Moss), a woman forced to work as a "handmaid" for the affluent Waterfords, in which her primary role is to bear a child for the couple. Soon after viewers meet June, she eventually becomes part of a resistance network attempting to fight back against Gilead. Through the earlier seasons of the series, June attempts to escape, eventually making her way to Canada. The most recent fifth season picks up following June killing Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and contending with an even more motivated — and now widowed — Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski). Meanwhile, June, reunited with her husband, Luke (O-T Fagbenle), works to find her daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake).

As Season 5 ended, tensions in Canada hit an all-time high as local citizens had begun showing hostility towards Gilead refugees, which eventually led to Luke and June getting into more trouble. With little to no options left, Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) helped June, Luke, and Nichole secure passage out of Canada to somewhere they'd be safer. However, because Luke killed a Canadian citizen, he opted to turn himself in rather than evade the law, sending June and Nichole to board the train out of Canada. In the final moments of the episode, June is once more reunited with Serena, who had to flee her own circumstances. Meanwhile, many key players back in Gilead face their own now uncertain futures.

Who Else Works on 'The Handmaid's Tale'?

The Handmaid's Tale is adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. It is created and executive produced by Bruce Miller, with Moss, Daniel Wilson, Warren Littlefield, Eric Tuchman, Fran Sears, Yahlin Chang, Kim Todd, Steve Stark, Rachel Shukert, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, and Frank Siracusa as executive producers. MGM Television produces. Along with the earlier mentioned cast, the series stars Max Minghella as Nick, Bradley Whitford as Joseph Lawrence, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, Samira Wiley as Moira, Madeline Brewer as Janine, Amanda Brugel as Rita, and Ever Carradine as Naomi Lawrence (formerly Putnam). At the time of this writing, no additional recurring or guest cast have been announced for Season 6.

The Handmaid's Tale Seasons 1-5 are streaming now on Hulu. Watch Moss' full interview below:

